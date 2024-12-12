Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Highlight Theatrical Holiday Programming And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Bob Barth for a night brimming with captivating conversations, theatrical explorations, and musical celebrations on One Night Stand. This week, Bob dives into the world of storytelling with director José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço to discuss his enchanting new film, Young Werther, a wonderfully romantic comedy inspired by classic literature.

Bob will also shine a spotlight on two sensational live performances happening in Los Angeles:

TROUBIES' HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND

At the Colony Theatre in Burbank, the Troubadour Theater Company presents a zany holiday mashup of Home Alone and The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. It's clever, festive fun that you won't want to miss.

A COWBOY LULLABY

Escape the holiday hustle with a night of heartwarming cowboy songs under the stars at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura.

Additional Highlights

The show also features discussions on Netflix's Christmas Eve-set action thriller Carry On, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, and Amazon Prime Video's kooky crime caper comedy The Sticky.

To top it off, Bob will spotlight two extraordinary concerts:

Zubin Mehta conducting Brahms at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Dinosaur Jr. performing their iconic Where You Been album live with surprise guests for its 30th anniversary celebration.

From insightful interviews to the best in theatre and music, this week's episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand is an evening of entertainment you won't want to miss.

Tune in on Thursday, December 12th, 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Broadcast on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream Listen live: https://wfmu.org/



