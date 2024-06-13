Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Feature Interview With Director Karim Aïnouz on FIREBRAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream on Thursday, June 13th | 7pm PT / 10pm ET for an exclusive interview with acclaimed director Karim Aïnouz as he discusses his latest film, FIREBRAND. This captivating episode airs on Thursday, June 13th, from 7pm-11pm PT (10pm-2am ET).

Listen to the show here: https://wfmu.org/

Join THE PANIC ROOM here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/140953 (click Pop-up to listen)

If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't), catch it & all the archived shows here: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

LIVE from Los Angeles: FIREBRAND tells the story of Henry VIII's sixth and final wife, Katherine, who becomes a target of the king's vengeance in his paranoid attempt to wipe out heresy. The film stars the talented Alicia Vikander and Jude Law, with director Karim Aïnouz joining us to share insights into the making of this historical drama.

But that's not all! Summer is in full swing, and theaters across town are buzzing with big summer musicals. Bob Barth's One Night Stand will take you on a tour of the hottest shows:

A STRANGE LOOP: Catch the Pulitzer Prize-winning sensation downtown at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID: Dive into the enchanting underwater world at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

JELLY'S LAST JAM: Experience the vibrant rhythms and history at the Pasadena Playhouse.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE: Laugh along with the national tour at the Hollywood Pantages.

And don't miss the unique theatrical experience when the Troubies blend Shakespeare's Antony & Cleopatra with the music of Duran Duran in their vaudevillian masterpiece DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA at the Colony Theatre in Burbank.

Join us on June 13th from 7pm-11pm PT (10pm-2am ET) for a night of fascinating film discussion and a celebration of summer theater. Whether you're a film buff, a theater lover, or both, this episode is a must-listen!

For more information, visit https://wfmu.org/ and join the conversation in THE PANIC ROOM.

