Bob Barth's One Night Stand to Feature EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND & FATHERLAND

Brace yourselves for a thought-provoking night as Bob Barth's One Night Stand delves into the world of political theatre on Thursday, February 29th, at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, streaming live on Sheena's Jungle Room via WFMU.

In this special episode, the spotlight is on two distinct yet compelling pieces of political theatre. First up, we embark on a journey to Ventura's Rubicon Theatre Company for the one-man show "EISENHOWER: This Piece Of Ground," featuring Tony Award Winner John Rubinstein. Witness Dwight D. Eisenhower reflecting on his life and contemplating the future of America during the Kennedy administration.

Following that, the show takes you to The Fountain Theatre in Hollywood for "FATHERLAND," a gripping production that utilizes court transcripts, case evidence, and public appearances to unravel the story of a 19-year-old in Texas who turned his father in to the FBI for his involvement in the January 6th Insurrection.

Don't miss this riveting exploration of political narratives that resonate across different eras and circumstances.

Can't make it live? Catch the episode and explore the entire archive at One Night Stand Archive.

