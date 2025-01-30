Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND to Take A Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At La Mirada

Tune in from 10 PM - 2 AM ET / 7 PM - 11 PM PT on Thursday, January 30th. Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND Brings Mayhem and Movie Magic! The episode on Thursday, January 30th
Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND Brings Mayhem and Movie Magic! The episode on Thursday, January 30th will feature THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & Filmmakers Sam & Andrew Zuchero on LOVE ME. Tune in from 10 PM - 2 AM ET / 7 PM - 11 PM PT. Streaming on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room
LIVE from Los Angeles! Get ready for a night packed with wild comedy, mind-bending cinema, and behind-the-scenes insights from the artists shaping the entertainment world.
COMEDY: Disaster has never been this funny! The Play That Goes Wrong brings its high-stakes, high-energy mishaps to La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. If you love chaos, pratfalls, and gut-busting laughter, this is one show you can't miss.
FILM: What happens when Earth is no more, and all that's left are a buoy and a satellite trying to decipher human love? Acclaimed filmmakers Sam & Andrew Zuchero join Bob to discuss their stunning new sci-fi romance LOVE ME, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.
HOLLYWOOD PREVIEW: Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon team up for YOU'RE CORDIALLY INVITED, a raucous wedding comedy coming soon to Prime Video. Bob takes a closer look at what's sure to be a can't-miss hit!
