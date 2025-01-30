News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND to Take A Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At La Mirada

Tune in from 10 PM - 2 AM ET / 7 PM - 11 PM PT on Thursday, January 30th.

By: Jan. 30, 2025
Bob Barth's ONE NIGHT STAND Brings Mayhem and Movie Magic! The episode on Thursday, January 30th will feature THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & Filmmakers Sam & Andrew Zuchero on LOVE ME. Tune in from 10 PM - 2 AM ET / 7 PM - 11 PM PT. Streaming on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room

 Listen LIVE: https://wfmu.org/
Join THE PANIC ROOM: https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/148647
Catch the Replay: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

LIVE from Los Angeles! Get ready for a night packed with wild comedy, mind-bending cinema, and behind-the-scenes insights from the artists shaping the entertainment world.

COMEDY: Disaster has never been this funny! The Play That Goes Wrong brings its high-stakes, high-energy mishaps to La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. If you love chaos, pratfalls, and gut-busting laughter, this is one show you can't miss.

FILM: What happens when Earth is no more, and all that's left are a buoy and a satellite trying to decipher human love? Acclaimed filmmakers Sam & Andrew Zuchero join Bob to discuss their stunning new sci-fi romance LOVE ME, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

HOLLYWOOD PREVIEW: Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon team up for YOU'RE CORDIALLY INVITED, a raucous wedding comedy coming soon to Prime Video. Bob takes a closer look at what's sure to be a can't-miss hit!



