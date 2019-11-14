Beard Collins Shores Productions will Present the Los Angeles Premiere of THIS SIDE OF CRAZY

Beard Collins Shores Productions will present the Los Angeles premiere of Dale Dickey, Bobbie Eakes, Sharon Garrison and Rachel Sorsa starring in the Los Angeles premiere of THIS SIDE OF CRAZY, written and directed by Del Shores. THIS SIDE OF CRAZY will preview on Thursday, January 30, 2020; will open on Friday, January 31 and run through Sunday, March 8 at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., in West Hollywood.

Ditty Blaylock, the most prolific singer in gospel music history, is being honored by "Gospel Music Network." All the stars are aligning to sing Ditty's songs on her TV special. But there is one glitch. A little hiccup. Ditty has promised a reunion of The Blaylock Sisters, her three adult daughters who were once national sensations - "little superstars for Jesus." Rachel, the oldest sister, who lives with Ditty, is furious when she finds out that her baby sister Bethany, an atheist and lesbian, and Abigail, her middle sister, who has "anger issues" and is currently confined to a mental facility, are headed home. What the public is unaware of is that these complicated sisters have been estranged for over twenty-five years - and extreme past circumstances, including a husband left in a coma, have made reconciliation impossible. Once reunited, secrets are revealed, tempers flare and family wounds are exposed.

But...the show must go on!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Del Shores (Playwright/Director/Producer) is the writer/director/producer of the films "Sordid Lives," "Blues for Willadean," "Southern Baptist Sissies" and "A Very Sordid Wedding." He wrote and executive produced the MGM feature "Daddy's Dyin'...Who's Got The Will?" He has written seven previous plays, all published by Samuel French, produced thousands of times worldwide with four adapted for the screen which have run collectively for over seven years in Los Angeles. Southern Baptist Sissies, won the GLAAD Award, The Trials and Tribulations of a Trailer Trash Housewife won the NAACP Theatre Award, and both Yellow and Trailer Trash won the LADCC Award for Best Original Play and Best Production. In television, Del wrote, directed, executive produced and created the LOGO series, "Sordid Lives: The Series." He also wrote and executive produced on the last three seasons of Showtime's "Queer As Folk," and wrote and produced for "Dharma & Greg" and "Ned & Stacey." Shores has performed in hundreds of standup gigs in three national tours, all filmed for DVD. His new one-man play Six Characters In Search Of A Play has performed in 33 cities, seven film festivals and won three film festival awards. It premieres on BroadwayHD in December. Shores was given the Lifetime Achievement Award from LA Weekly.

Emerson Collins (Producer) is a producer, director and actor best known for four seasons of BRAVO's "The People's Couch" and "RENT" on FOX. He produced and starred in "A Very Sordid Wedding" and "Southern Baptist Sissies," winning Best Actor at the Red Dirt International Film Festival, and the national tour of the play ofSissies. Emerson won the Desert Theatre League Award for Best Actor in a Comedy for the one-man show Buyer & Cellar with Coyote Stageworks. Collins co-produced and recurred in LOGO's "Sordid Lives: The Series" and produced "Blues For Willadean." He directed all three of Del Shores' standup comedy DVD specials and directed Shores' one-man play "Six Characters In Search Of a Play" on stage and for film where it won awards at three film festivals before it streams exclusively on BroadwayHD in December.

LOUISE H. BEARD (Producer) is a Tony Award-winning producer for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in 2013. Other Tony-nominated shows she produced include A Christmas Story, The Musical and Dames at Sea. In London, Olivier-nominated shows she produced on include Dreamgirls (2017) and Company (2019) which won The Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Louise co-produced "Blues For Willadean" and executive produced the films "Southern Baptist Sissies," "A Very Sordid Wedding," and all of Shores' standup comedy specials including "Del Shores: Sordid Confessions," "Del Shores: Naked. Sordid. Reality.," and "Six Characters In Search of a Play." Beard also executive produced the world premiere production of Del Shores' play Yellow.

The cast of THIS SIDE OF CRAZY will feature (in alphabetical order): Dale Dickey ("Unbelievable," "Claws," Spirit Award winner for "Winter's Bone") as "Abigail Blaylock," Bobbie Eakes ("The Bold and the Beautiful," "All My Children") as "Rachel Blaylock," SHARON GARRISON ("Game of Silence," "Preacher") as "Ditty Blaylock" and Rachel Sorsa (Ovation nominee Billy Boy, "Blues For Willadean") as "Bethany Blaylock."

THIS SIDE OF CRAZY has assembled an award-winning design team; The Scenic Design is by Tom Buderwitz. The Lighting Design is by Matthew Brian Denman. The Costume Design is by Shon LeBlanc. The Stage Manager is Letitia Chang. THIS SIDE OF CRAZY is produced by Emerson Collins, Louise Beard & Del Shores.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THIS SIDE OF CRAZY will preview on Thursday, January 30 at 8pm; will open on Friday, January 31at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8 at 7pm at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., in West Hollywood.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm & 7pm.

Ticket prices are $39.00 for all performances. Opening Night; $49.00. Preview: $20.00.

