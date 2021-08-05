BWW Review: URINETOWN THE VIRTUAL MUSICAL at MSD Productions

In the catalog of morbid musicals, URINETOWN may not be the gruesomest, but this darkly satirical comedy certainly doesn't back down from intentional ambiguity and showcase creep. Even under all the smiles, wisecracks, threats, and euphonious nods to other theatrical favorites like LES MISERABLES, THE CRADLE WILL ROCK, and even the Broadway musical format itself, this modern, virtual, BEGGAR'S OPERA holds just as much populist cache as its on-stage predecessors.

What is the most notable aspect of the piece is the actual screen editing of the 16-person cast who are seamlessly assembled. (And how awesome it is to actually experience a large cast for a small production!) Actors engage and interact with one another via side-by-side screens as if on stage together. Even though in actuality, they are not. Each movement of a screen is the movement of a character in or out of a scene, which gives this production exceptional pacing and surreality that goes deep in this story about paying for the privilege to pee. And the actors are always 'on the mark.'

Producer and multi-award-winning director and choreographer Marcus S. Daniel's rendition has magically transformed this already popular stage musical into a hilarious, provocative, and sometimes frighteningly heightened parody that is filled with deliciously unsavory archetypes and caricatures. And it is perfectly captured in the most imaginative yet minimalist way. From directing to animatic artwork to video and sound, costuming, and acting, there is not a single unexciting moment.

As a completely live streaming musical film, Daniel has provided quite possibly one of, if not the best presentation of any theatrical piece so far re-imagined for camera in URINETOWN, the virtual musical. It's a hit!

The outstanding cast includes Ethan Daniel Corbett, Ashley Samudio, Kelly Lester, Nathan Mohebbi, Ashley Arlene Nelson, Gregory Ramsey, Katie McConaughy, Monika Peña, Lisa Dyson, Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan, Loren Lester, Erech holder-Hetmeyer, Garrett Russell, KevinCarranza, Kennen Butler and Grant Hodges.

Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann

Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis

Direction and Choreography by Marcus S. Daniel

Assistant Director: Romel De Silva

Musical Director: Heather Edwards

Video Editing: Shara Abvabi

Sound Editing: Pieter Orlandini

Casting: Lindsay Brooks CSA

Costumes: The Cast

Animatic Artwork: Anna 'TanfasticAnna' Mag

Animatic Artwork Detail: Ashley Arlene Nelson

Associate Producers: Max Maxwell, Francine Hodges, Tom McCoy, Maria Ferrin