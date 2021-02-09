BWW Interview: THE MAGICIAN Dan White Mystifyingly Performs His Tricks ONLINE Beyond Any Comprehension

Magician Dan White will be Zooming his (usually in-person) close-up magic and mentalism virtually in his THE MAGICIAN ONLINE through March 2021. Presented by theory11, ticket holders will be sent a sealed box of 'magic' that is to be kept unopened until instructed, for interacting with Dan during his Zoomed performance. Dan has been featured on Discovery Channel's special The Supernaturalist and White Magic on the Travel Channel, and also held creative consultant positions with famed magicians David Blaine and David Copperfield.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Dan!

I just got the chance to see THE MAGICIAN ONLINE. Amazing! It's one thing to try and figure out how a magician does his tricks while in the same room, but over Zoom? Incredible! And I'll be playing your finale tricks over and over in my mind before I fall asleep. Wow!

Soooo, what cosmic forces originally brought you together with theory11? Had you previously known Jonathan Bayme, the CEO of theory11?

We had known each other for a long time from working on various other magic projects. In 2005, having never met or talked before, JB called me up out of the blue to talk about a magic trick, and I've been talking to him on the phone every day since. From the inception of theory11, to playing cards and numerous TV projects, and now live production events, JB has been an incredible friend and business partner.

You started performing THE MAGICIAN at The NoMad Hotel in 2015. Have you kept track of how many shows you performed there?

Yes! At the beginning of March 2020, when we went dark due to the pandemic, we had performed almost 1,200 shows.

What's the most unexpected audience response you received there?

We've had famous people run around the room screaming, we've had people break down in tears, and we've had people fall over from being intoxicated - but the most unexpected reaction has to have been one time when I was taking my final bow at the end of a show during a standing ovation. A large man pushed through the crowd and ran down the aisle toward the stage with an angry look on his face and his hand in his pocket. Everything went into slow motion in my mind because I thought for sure I was about to be assassinated. He pulled out his hand and held it outstretched for a handshake saying, "That was damn good." The gesture was appreciated, but I wish he had done it in a less menacing manner!

For those who've been to the NoMad to see your show, will they recognize any familiar illusions?

The show is brand new - with all new effects specifically designed for the virtual platform. There are a couple of things that are based on similar plots and ideas, however from a performance point of view, they are worlds apart.

Your memory must be so spot-on. Just watching you remember the names of your audience volunteers and the many sequences of the choices we all made. What's your advice for people wanting to improve their memory?

I have been working on memory exercises for a long time, but I still have a lot of room to improve. For name recall, I would recommend any of the memory books by Harry Lorayne. The main lesson is to learn to associate names and information with strong mental images and mnemonics. On Zoom, however, remembering names becomes easier when people have their names written on their screens.

You started studying magic at age nine. Who or what did you experience that sparked your interest in magic?

My mom took me to see David Copperfield in Camden, New Jersey. He made me question reality that day, and I haven't been the same since.

Did you learn a lot of actual tricks while working your local magic store in Philadelphia?

Absolutely, working at that store allowed me to be completely immersed in magic, as I had so much information at my fingertips. This was before YouTube and online tutorials so at that point, there was literally nowhere else that I could access all of that information. Plus, I was a super shy kid, and being forced to have to perform for people (in order to sell them magic) gave me more real world performance experience than I could have ever replicated on my own.

What was the very first trick you mastered?

A close up illusion called Hot Rod.

Would you describe the very first time you got paid to perform your magic? Teenager? Pre-teen?

My first paid show was at a karate studio that I went to. I was probably twelve or thirteen, and it was for a bunch of kids who were slightly younger than me. I am sure it was absolutely horrible. I am cringing just thinking about it now.

You were the creative consultant for both David Blaine and David Copperfield. What were your job functions for them?

Without saying too much, it was basically working on new magic routines and methods constantly. It was such a blessing and honor to have worked with two of my heroes and to learn how they think about and approach magic.

You were illusion and creative consultant to Kanye West for his YEEZUS tour. Would you share a good recollection of working with Kanye?

I loved working with him. His creative output and instincts would amaze me every day. He also really pushed me to think about magic in a whole new way and encouraged me to move outside of my comfort zone.

THE MAGICIAN ONLINE is almost sold-out through March 27, 2021. Are you planning on adding more dates?

Absolutely, it's a lot of fun, and I think that even when I can perform in person again - this new platform for magic is not going anywhere.

What's in the post-pandemic future for Dan White?

I am starting each day with an open mind. I could have never foreseen doing a show entirely online a year ago, and it's taught me a lot about what the essentials of magic are. When you're forced to remove every tool you thought you had, you start to look at the entire structure differently. I will definitely be performing live, and I can't wait to feel the energy and hear the sound of a real crowd again.

Thank you again for doing this interview, Dan! And thank you also for putting on such a mind-blowing show!

THANK YOU!

For available Zoom tickets for THE MAGICIAN ONLINE through March 27, 2021 (for now); log onto www.themagicianonline.com