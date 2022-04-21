BWW Interview: HADESTOWN's Levi Kreis Always Singing, Ever Preaching To Make A Difference

Next up at the Ahmanson, the Los Angeles engagement of the eight-time Tony Award-winning Hadestown opening April 27, 2022. Rachel Chavkin directs this touring cast which includes Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone and Olivier AwardÂ® nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades. Also featured, BelÃ©n Moyano, Bex Odorisio, Shea Renne, Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Will Mann, Sydney Parra and Jamari Johnson Williams. Levi managed to find some time between his rehearsals and songwriting to response to a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Levi!

It's a pleasure to reconnect with you, Gil!

The last time I interviewed you was in 2017 for your Broadway at the Keys national tour. And now you're in the national touring company of Hadestown. You play Hermes. If you were to submit him on an online dating site, what qualities of his would you list?

As much as I enjoy this question, I must say that our Greek God Hermes would never have needed such a thing. I think the myth of Hermes might playfully suggest that he does just fine with the ladies. Ask Calliope, Aphrodite, Brimo, Daeira, Pietho and Persephone. Hermes was rather promiscuous.

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

None as I think that makes him more interesting!

Any city you're looking forward to play in for whatever reason?

This has been an amazing experience in terms of reconnecting with long time fans of my music in cities I do not often tour. Many of them I have gotten to meet in person and really appreciate all the support they have given my career. There are some true-blue Levi Kreis fans coming to this show and I'm so, so grateful for that love and support. Really excites me.

There's clip of you as Hermes where you're dancing up a storm with an umbrella. Would you consider yourself a singer who dances? How easy was it for you to pick up Hermes choreography?

Gratefully that little clip is about as hard as it gets, and that isn't so hard. I have done really strong dancer tracks in the past - I do well, but I'm usually coming in early and staying late to get it under my feet. I've always said, if I were not an actor and singer/songwriter, I would have loved to be a professional dancer... which I am definitely not.

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances would your characters of Hermes in Hadestown, Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet and Reverend Jimmy Ray Brewton in A Very Sordid Wedding interact?

In the Marvel Universe (my favorite to talk about) Hermes superpower would be the mastery of magick. Jerry Lee would be able to control fire... especially when he sets the piano ablaze, and Reverend Jimmy Ray Brewton would be encoded with the wisdom of all sacred texts. What they would do with these random gifts is beyond me. But hey, cool.

How do you find the humanity in playing the homophobic preacher in Del Shores' A Very Sordid Wedding? Did you need to justify to yourself Reverend Brewton's anti-gay stance?

There must be a redeeming quality to every villain. And for me, having six years of conversation therapy and being oppressed by a radical ideology that says because I was born with some immutable characteristic that I am inherently a certain way... it's poison. It's divisive logic. Being born gay doesn't mean I'm an abomination, a sinner and must live in shame and guilt. I know this now. I had compassion for this character and have to believe as an actor that he means well. It's my job as an actor. But I can't tell you how hard it was getting into the mind of someone so radical. It brought up a lot of past wounds.

You received a full scholarship to study classical piano at Vanderbilt University when you were just a sophomore in high school. When I studied piano, I asked my piano teacher if we could learn and play contemporary music (like Henry Mancini), she said, 'No!' Did you have any obstacles in going from classical to gospel or pop?

No. Gospel was my diet from birth. Pop came naturally. But my ear was so good that I would have my piano teachers play my lessons one time and could go home and play it by ear. It wasn't until my teachers figured this out and started giving me atonal music - composers like Bartok - that I really learned how to play.

What gives your greater gratification: onstage performing your heart out to the audience? Or knowing watching off-stage that what you've created connects with the listener?

I'm a minister at heart. That little boy who hit the road at twelve years old to tour a different church every weekend and never stopped touring - that boy wants to make a difference. I sing to channel my pain. I channel my pain to transmute it to power. I share that power to hopefully encourage others. That's my DNA. That's what motivates me to do a show eight times a week - by asking what can I leave them with that may make their life a bit more hopeful.

While on tour, do you have time to work on your next CD release?

I do. I am working on my own musical - or play with music shall I say - which will be accompanied by a new album. Every moment of down time I have right now is writing. I'm very excited to make this my next vehicle.

What is in the near future for Levi Kreis?

My original play with music is my focus right now and will hopefully be in the role just after this year's holiday tour.

Thank you again, Levi! Anxious to see you live in your next triumph as Hermes.

Gil, so appreciate you. Looking forward to seeing you.