BWW Feature: THE HOT LIST IS BACK!

Boston Court: At Home with Amanda McBroom

Boston Court Pasadena hosts an intimate performance with Golden Globe winner and Grammy-nominated Amanda McBroom on August 13 at 7:00pm. The evening will feature new work the singer and composer has been developing during the pandemic, as well as new songs for her upcoming SHAKESPEARE'S HEROINES Cabaret scheduled to take place in Spring of 2021 at Boston Court. Could Lady Macbeth be singing the blues? Join the conversation and find out. Bostoncourtpasadena.org/AmandaMcBroom

Bars and Measures, 2016. Photo by Ed Krieger.

Boston Court Book Club Plays With Purpose

Boston Court Pasadena also begins its new book club series this month with a discussion of BARS AND MEASURES by Idris Goodwin on August 16 at 4:00pm. Join them monthly for a reading of a play relevant to the world today followed by a community conversation about the work. BARS AND MEASURES follows two brothers, both musicians. Bilal is a jazz bass player and Muslin. He's also in prison, accused of being a terrorist. Eric is a classical pianist and a Christian, trying to understand. Though the two are separated in many ways, music unites them as they try to resolve their differences. The theatre will provide a PDF copy of the script for each participant, thanks to a special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Cost of the event is $9. BostonCourtPasadena.org/bookclub

COVID-era socializing on The Montalbán's rooftop. Photo by Lionel Garcia.

Rooftop Pup-up Screenings at the Montalbán

The popular Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán series returns for three weekends in August (8/14 - 8/30) at the historic venue in Hollywood. Doors open at 6:00pm with the film starting 15 minutes after sunset. Coronavirus safety precautions will be effect, including "temperature screenings, one-way entry and exit protocols, seating limitations, face coverings, no walk-ups allowed and social spacing implementations." Reservations need to be made in advance and guests seated together must be family members or sheltering in place together. Hollywood Burger has partnered with the event to provide dining options and orders will be delivered to patrons at the theatre at 7:00 pm each night. Opening weekend features LA LA LAND (8/14), ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (8/15) and BLACKKKLANSMAN 8/16). For a full schedule and all the details, visit TheMontalban.com/rooftopmovies.

South Coast Rep Community: MASA

South Coast Rep has announced a new online theatre series called SCR Community, a virtual program of free readings, events, interviews and community-centered stories. It kicks off August 17 at 5:30pm with MASA, "a live, online fiesta with readings of four short pieces relating to the historical and cultural importance of masa (corn meal) featuring works by Luis Alfaro, Amilcar Juaregui, Lisa Loomer and the late Diane Rodriguez. MASA is the first of three events, titled El Teatro de la Comida, that explore how food brings us together, even when we're forced to stay apart, and is curated by playwright and director Juliette Carrillo. The readings are free but RSVPs are required in order to receive the live event link. For more information, visit SCR.org.

Ephraim Asili: Fluid Frontiers. Photo courtesy of the artist.

REDCAT and Scribe Video Center Present THE DIASPORA SUITE

This special film screening of Ephraim Asili's THE DIASPORA SUITE (2011-2017) is a remarkable series of five short films that grew out of the filmmaker's desire to "understand the greater African diaspora. Traveling in Brazil, Canada, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jamaica and the United States, Asili responded to the character and history of each place amidst his developing awareness of his own cultural background as a young African-American man." The screening will take place on August 27 at 8:00pm EST/5:00pm PST with Asili appearing in person via Zoom for the program curated by Marcellus Armstrong and Steve Anker. To purchase tickets go to Scribe.org/DiasporaSuite.

The Group Rep: TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE

And finally, join The Group Rep August 14 - 30 for performances of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE streamed from the Lonny Chapman Theatre. Special events include the Streaming Premiere on 8/14, an exclusive After Party for the first 100 ticket holders also on 8/14, and a Talk-back with Mitch Albom and cast members Larry Eisenberg and TJ McNeill on 8/18 at 1:30pm, moderated by Doug Haverty. Tickets and more information can be found at thegrouprep.com..

