BOTH: A HARD DAY'S SILENT NIGHT is Coming to Atwater Village Theatre

Celebrate the holidays with Both: A Hard Day’s Silent Night. It’s The Beatles! It’s the Christmas story! It's BOTH! A powerhouse choir and sizzling live band re-tell the Christmas story—entirely through high-voltage Gospel renditions of iconic Beatles songs. One of L.A.’s best-kept holiday secrets, Open Fist Theatre Company’s unique charity concert has been shaking the rafters since 2009, with proceeds going to support Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA), empowering underserved kids with life-changing academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.

Gospel arrangements are by Jason Paige, with music direction by Chris Wabich and choreography by Eboni Nichols. The production is conceived by Mark Wilson and presented by Open Fist Theatre Company, led by artistic director Martha Demson.

Seven performances will run from December 17 through December 21: Wednesday, December 17 at 8 p.m.; Thursday, December 18 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 19 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 20 at 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Sunday, December 21 at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Performances take place at Atwater Village Theatre, located at 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039. Free parking is available in the ATX lot one block south of the theater.