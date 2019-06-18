BORN FOR THIS Receives Five NAACP Theatre Awards for Los Angeles Production

Anticipating a Broadway bow this season, Born For This: A New Musical took home five awards at the 28th annual NAACP Theatre Awards held last night, June 17, at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.



Receiving 13 nominations for the Los Angeles production, Born For This won for:

Best Playwright, Larger Theatre: BeBe Winans & Charles Randolph-Wright

Best Music Director, Larger Theatre: Charles Randolph-Wright

Best Lead Male, Larger Theatre: Juan Winans

Best Supporting Female, Larger Theatre: Nita Whitaker

Best Music Director Larger Theatre: Jared Landon.



Born For This features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy Award winner BeBe Winans, with a book written by Charles Randolph-Wright, BeBe Winans, and Lisa D'Amour. The show is directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, with choreography by Warren Adams, and is produced by Ron Gillyard and My Destiny Productions.



Born For This is a universal story for anyone who has ever yearned to find his or her own purpose in life. It follows BeBe, a talented young man from a tight-knit musical family as he grapples with the struggle between his faith and his desire for fame. As teenagers BeBe and his sister CeCe experience genuine culture shock when they leave the comfort of their home and family in Detroit to join Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's "Praise the Lord" network in North Carolina. When the duo rocket to fame, the seductive lure of celebrity comes knocking. Ultimately, BeBe must reconcile the temptations of stardom and fortune with the things he values most in life.



Born For This has been staged at major theatres in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington DC and Boston, prior to its Broadway opening this season. A concert version of Born For This was presented in November in NYC at the celebrated cabaret Feinstein's/54 Below, and featured guest appearances by members of the cast, Stephanie Mills and BeBe Winans.





