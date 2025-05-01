BEST.DAD.NEVER Begins At Hudson Mainstage Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Best. Dad. NEVER is a Hollywood Fringe Festival selection. The play written, produced, and performed by Haig Chahinian will run at Hudson Mainstage Theatre on Saturday, June 14 at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. A preview will take place on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

After meeting his life partner (and later, husband) Peter, Haig (pronounced "Hike") and Peter determine after several years to become parents. So Haig, a gay Armenian-American man, will become the proud, loving, diligent dad of a biracial Black baby. This, of course, entails a certain number of cultural shocks. Caring and affectionate, Haig will nonetheless be called upon to confront and reevaluate certain of his suppositions about race as he watches his daughter grow up to become a self-assured, smart, and accomplished young woman. Even if you're not a parent, Haig's adventures in fatherhood will resonate with you.

Haig Chahinian is an essayist whose byline has appeared in the New York Times, Cosmopolitan, and O: The Oprah Magazine.

Creative consultant: Greg Walloch. Associate producer: Veronica Bloomfield. Production associate: Peter Simmons.

This story of a gay dad arrives in time for Father's Day and Pride Month. Best. Dad. NEVER? Don't believe it.

