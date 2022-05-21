BEN AND GEORGE to Premiere at Hollywood Film Festival

Two friends, Ben and George are forced to share a room. They begin to form a fast friendship with an underlying unspoken romance that uplifts them both. So, they decide to get an apartment together. When Ben begins asserting his dominance in the household, George withdraws. Ben starts bringing around new friends making George a little jealous and a little crazy. Will these two reconcile their differences and have a beautiful romance? or Will George kill Ben? Find out in the newest dark comedy from fringe veteran Lorne Stevenson.

"I wrote this play so I could spend more time with my work crush," exclaims Stevenson. "He was leaving the job, and I knew he was an actor, so I wrote this play for him and I to star in. He read the script, declined, and I haven't seen him since. I then did some rewrites, and I found out that this play is basically commenting on male toxicity. And just because a man is gay or non-binary, that doesn't mean they can't be toxic."

Presented by Blue Vanity Productions in association with Theater Asylum. Written; produced and directed by Lorne Stevenson. Starring Jared Gaxiola, Raphael Buenaventura and Lorne Stevenson.

Lorne Stevenson (George ) is an independent artist, based in LA. They have done several community theater shows, and this is their third self-produced new work. Previous works include; Edward: The Musical at the Long Beach Playhouse in 2017, and a one man adaptation, Edward: Black Psycho at Fringe 2019.

Jared Gaxiola (Ben) is thrilled to be a part of this year's fringe festival. Credits: The Laramie Project (Ensemble); Rumors (Ken); House of Blue Leaves (*Artie) *Kennedy Center Honors Award Recipient* He'd like to thank his friends and family for their love and support.

Raphael Buenaventura (Christian) has been a frequent performer at his theatre home base, the Long Beach Playhouse, with La Cage Aux Folles being his most recent show. He has also participated in various vocal performances, including BLD-LA and West Coast Singers. Raphael will next be seen in the upcoming short film "Filam".-Thrilled to be back onstage, Raphael extends his gratitude and appreciation to all of his beloved friends and family for their continued love and support. "Much love to you all!"

