BEFORE, AFTER: REFLECTIONS ON THE ARMENIAN GENOCIDE Opens at ReflectSpace Gallery

Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and ReflectSpace Gallery will present Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide.

Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide traces generations of Armenian resiliency through the common thread of loss and survival. The exhibition examines the connections passed down through blood, migration and history; from genocide to diaspora to belonging. The exhibition integrates artifacts with abstraction, witness accounts with recreation, old materials repurposed, and new molds made. The Armenian experience (both past and present, before and after) is showcased through a range of mediums and practices, reflecting the repeating patterns of grief, healing and reflection.

Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide includes artworks by nine artists: John Avakian, Anush Babajanyan, Silvina Der-Meguerditchian, Diana Markosian, Jacqueline Kazarian, Talin Megherian, Marsha Nouritza Odabashian, Jessica Sperandio, and Scout Tufankjian.

Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide will be on view from April 20 through July 7, 2024, at ReflectSpace Gallery, inside Glendale Central Library located at 222 East Harvard, Glendale, CA. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. 3 hours of free parking is available with validation at the Market Place Parking Structure located directly across from the library entrance at 120 Artsakh Ave, Glendale, CA.

About the Curator

The exhibition is guest curated by Ryann Casey, exhibitions coordinator and adjunct professor of art at Stockton University in New Jersey. Before, After: Reflections on the Armenian Genocide was first installed at the Stockton University Art Gallery in 2021.

About ReflectSpace

ReflectSpace is curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan and is an inclusive exhibition gallery designed to explore and reflect on social justice issues, human rights violations and genocides through the arts. Immersive in conception, ReflectSpace is a hybrid space that is both experiential and informative, employing art, technology, and interactive media to reflect on the past and present of Glendale's communal fabric and interrogate current-day global human rights issues. ReflectSpace is housed in Glendale Central Library and online at ReflectSpace.org.

About Library, Arts & Culture

Founded in 1907, the Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Department includes eight neighborhood libraries including the Brand Library & Art Center, a regional visual arts and music library and performance venue. Glendale Library Arts & Culture is supported in part through the efforts of the Glendale Library Arts & Culture Trust (GLACT). For more information visit GlendaleLAC.org, or contact Library, Arts & Culture at 818-548-2021 or via email at LibraryInfo@GlendaleCA.gov

About the City of Glendale & its Arts and Culture Commission

Known as the “Jewel City,” Glendale is the fourth largest city of Los Angeles County. With a population of more than 200,000, Glendale is a thriving cosmopolitan city that is rich in history, culturally diverse, and offers nearly 50 public parks, and easy access to a municipal airport. It is the home to a vibrant business community, with major companies in healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, retail, and banking. Its Arts and Culture Commission administers a developer- funded program which is working to transform Glendale into an arts and culture destination for the Southern California region. The mission of the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission is to enrich the human experience, reinforce Glendale's identity and civic pride through arts and culture, and to recognize the importance of arts to our quality of life and to the local economy. This is accomplished by consciously integrating arts and culture into the daily life of the people of Glendale through urban design, planning, economic development, and education. For more information about the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission see the website: GlendaleArtsandCulture.org.