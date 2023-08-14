BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Screen At The El Capitan Theatre To Celebrate Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary

See a Tale as old as time with a special engagement of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan Theatre to celebrate the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.

Continuing the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary with special engagement of eight classic films, the fourth feature in the celebration is Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Tickets are now on sale.
 
The limited engagement is on Thursday August 24th at 7:00pm and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved.
 
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/
 
Embark on an epic adventure with Belle, Beast, and all the characters you love with the music you'll never forget.

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.




