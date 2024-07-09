BALANCING ACT Opens August 1 At Theatre 40

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Balancing Actm a comedy, written by Frank Salisbury and directed by David Datz, will be presented at Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Running August 1- August 25, 2024.

The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Balancing Act is about an accountant who plans to escape with a large amount of embezzled money, but is visited at his New York apartment on the eve of his planned departure by a shy once-young lady from his accounting department who suspects there may be foul play afoot and ostensibly seeks his advice. He tries ever way he can think of to "keep her quiet" including escorting her to his bedroom.

Michael Kerr and Starina Johnson star.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. David Datz directs. This is his first directorial assignment for Theatre 40. His previous directing credits include Exit the King, The Sandbox, and Hughie. He is also a playwright and actor.

Frank Salisbury is the playwright. His previous plays include The Bonner Method, There in the Shade, Venice, Seagulls of 1933, The Ice Cream Sunday, and Shooting In Scotland. He won Emmy Awards for Santa Barbara and The Guiding Light. He also wrote for General Hospital.

