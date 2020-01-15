Attorney Nina Ameri Launches Ameri Law P.C. Entertainment Law Firm

Veteran entertainment and IP attorney Nina Ameri has founded Ameri Law, P.C., The firm will focus on entertainment and intellectual property transactions in the entertainment industry. Previously, Ameri was a partner at One LLP in Beverly Hills and an attorney at the Los Angeles office of Abrams Garfinkel Margolis Bergson, LLP handling entertainment and Intellectual property transactions.

Ameri represents independent film producers, production companies, writers, actors, and directors in a variety of transactions, ranging from acquisition of intellectual property, production legal on independent films and talent deals for both veteran writer/directors as well as up-and-comers. Her clients include Saturn Media, Inc. the producer of the Saturn Awards, production company Badlands Features, veteran producer/director/writer Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, and director/producer Ilyssa Goodman (A Cinderella Story, The Stand-Off).

In addition to her law practice, Ameri serves on the board of Women Creating Change, an organization that empowers women filmmakers, writers and directors born in the Middle East and North Africa who come from various religious and cultural backgrounds thereby bridging gaps and promoting collaboration. Ameri is also a sought-after public speaker. Recent speaking engagements include Digital Hollywood: How to Monetize Your Digital Content; LA Femme Film Festival: Finance and Distribution of Independent Films; Ivy Entertainment Summit: Diversity, Disruption and Digital Distribution; and the Film Fatales: Nuts and Bolts of Crowdfunding and Private Equity for Independent Films.





