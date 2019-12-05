Attend NO HOME: A Staged Reading on December 10

Attend NO HOME: A Staged Reading on December 10

"Here, the roads to success and seclusion look exactly the same for a long time. And there's no way to tell which you'll get." -Neema

Join us for A Staged Reading of a new play by Kate Bailey,
NO HOME
Directed by Colleen Labella

It's a couple years from now and NEEMA is a 40-something woman who has just lost both her parents. She came to LA with intense ambition to succeed in the entertainment industry, and now with a small amount of inheiritence, her life in this city is looking a little easier. But is her success actually atainable here or is it a fantasy perpetuated by the grind that takes advantage of the people who keep it churning along? Can millenials continue to pay dues in this industry when there isn't enough money to go around and our saftey nets are disappearing rapidly? And most importantly, what happens to those who can't achieve in this city, especially when they have nowhere else to go?

Come out to hear this brand new play, read by some of LA's finest actors!

Tiffany Snow
Tina Huang
Neil Ellice
Olivia Saccomanno
Chuck Ramage
Joseph Samuel Wright
Janet Chamberlain
Monique Marie Gelineau
Bryce Charles

December 10, 2019
7:30 PM
LATC
514 S Spring Street, Los Angeles 90013
As always, readings are FREE and open to the public. There will be some light refreshments.

RSVP HERE:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-home-a-staged-reading-tickets-84458432445?fbclid=IwAR3fsbnBH-GHfdlhJmZEevDlA9yoRZat_5L89awT-zRNryOtgxKo_TD2Obw



