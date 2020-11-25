Arturo Sandoval LIVE FROM THE BROAD STAGE Announced

Legendary Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, 2013 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, brings the ultimate Latin Jazz party into homes. In this upbeat and melodious concert "Arturo Sandoval Live from The Broad Stage," Sandoval and his exemplary band perform 60 minutes of original compositions and inspired covers that will get audiences on their feet and swaying to the beat. It is available on-demand for one week only December 5 to 13 for $10 and free to Broad Stage Members via thebroadstage.org.

A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie Arturo Sandoval was born in Artemisa, a small town in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, on November 6, 1949, just two years after Gillespie became the first musician to bring Latin influences into American Jazz. Sandoval began studying classical trumpet at the age of twelve, but it didn't take him long to catch the excitement of the jazz world. He has since evolved into one of the world's most acknowledged guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn, as well as a renowned classical artist, pianist and composer.

He is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time, and has been seen by millions at the Oscars, at the Grammy Awards, and the Billboard Awards. Sandoval has been awarded 10 Grammy Awards, and nominated 19 times; he has also received six Billboard Awards and an Emmy Award. The latter for his composing work on the entire underscore of the HBO movie based on his life, "For Love or Country," which starred Andy Garcia as Arturo.

The program features Will Brahm (guitar), Ricardo Pasillas (percussion), Johnny Friday (drums), John Belazaguy (bass), Max Haymer (piano).

Arturo Sandoval reaches beyond the scope of mere effort. His struggles while in Cuba and since his defection have given him more energy and strength, urging him to accomplish and surpass his childhood dreams. Filled with a virtuoso capability, he desires nothing more than to share his gift with others who feel the same intense adoration for music as he does.

One frequently speaks of Arturo Sandoval 's virtuoso technical ability or his specialty in high notes, but he who has seen him on the piano, lyrically improvising a ballad, or has had the opportunity to enjoy the diversity of his music, through his compositions from the most straight ahead jazz, Latin jazz or classical, knows that Arturo Sandoval is a prominent musician, and one recognizes that Arturo is one of the most brilliant, multifaceted and renowned musicians of our time.

A condensed version of this concert appeared as part of the fundraising event, The Broad Stage Honors, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. The announcement for January-March 2021 on demand programming at The Broad stage will be coming soon.

