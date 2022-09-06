Artists at Play & A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of MARABELLA by Boni B. Alvarez

Artists at Play has partnered with A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' community engagement series to present free reading of Marabella by Boni B. Alvarez. How much should a woman be willing to sacrifice for the adoration of a man? Artists at Play and A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series present a staged reading of Marabella, a contemporary, multi-ethnic adaptation of Euripides' Medea by acclaimed playwright Boni B. Alvarez.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



WHO:

• Written by Boni B. Alvarez

• Directed by Fran de Leon

• Featuring Camila Ascencio, Danny Breslin, Julia Cho, Christine Corpuz, Crissy Guerrero, Geri-Nikole Love, Daniel Rashid, James Leo Ryan, Valerie Spencer, Mary Kate Wiles

• Stage Management by Isabella Gomez

• Presented by A Noise Within, Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, producing artistic directors, and Artists at Play, Julia Cho, Stefanie Lau and Marie-Reine Velez, producing artistic leaders



WHEN:

Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.



WHERE:

A Noise Within

3352 E Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107



ADMISSION:

FREE (reservations required)



OTHER:

• Content Advisory: This play contains strong language, and descriptions of violence and sexual acts.

• Go to anoisewithin.org/covidsafety prior to the performance to find up-to-date Covid-19 safety protocols.



HOW:

(626) 356-3100 or go to anoisewithin.org/noise-now