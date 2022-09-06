Artists at Play & A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of MARABELLA by Boni B. Alvarez
Artists at Play has partnered with A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' community engagement series to present free reading of Marabella by Boni B. Alvarez. How much should a woman be willing to sacrifice for the adoration of a man? Artists at Play and A Noise Within's "Noise Now" community engagement series present a staged reading of Marabella, a contemporary, multi-ethnic adaptation of Euripides' Medea by acclaimed playwright Boni B. Alvarez.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
WHO:
• Written by Boni B. Alvarez
• Directed by Fran de Leon
• Featuring Camila Ascencio, Danny Breslin, Julia Cho, Christine Corpuz, Crissy Guerrero, Geri-Nikole Love, Daniel Rashid, James Leo Ryan, Valerie Spencer, Mary Kate Wiles
• Stage Management by Isabella Gomez
• Presented by A Noise Within, Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, producing artistic directors, and Artists at Play, Julia Cho, Stefanie Lau and Marie-Reine Velez, producing artistic leaders
WHEN:
Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE:
A Noise Within
3352 E Foothill Blvd.
Pasadena, CA 91107
ADMISSION:
FREE (reservations required)
OTHER:
• Content Advisory: This play contains strong language, and descriptions of violence and sexual acts.
• Go to anoisewithin.org/covidsafety prior to the performance to find up-to-date Covid-19 safety protocols.
HOW:
(626) 356-3100 or go to anoisewithin.org/noise-now