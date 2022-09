Artists at Play & A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of MARABELLA by Boni B. Alvarez

Dear Margaret Sanger, a new musical in development exploring the history of birth control and women’s continued struggle for reproductive freedom, will receive two staged readings in a fundraising event for Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum.

September 6, 2022

Take a musical adventure with Lang Lang and the Los Angeles Philharmonic through some of the most beloved themes from the world of animation. Performing selections from his upcoming album The Disney Book, piano phenomenon Lang Lang reimagines memorable Disney and Pixar melodies ranging from classics like The Jungle Book and Mary Poppins to new favorites Coco, Frozen, and Encanto.