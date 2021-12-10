Arnaz, Bullock, Luft, Wagner And More Featured In New Holiday Movie Musical BLAME IT ON THE MISTLETOE On Broadway On Demand

Lucie Arnaz, Jim J Bullock, Lorna Luft and Lindsay Wagner join the students of Musical Theatre University in a full-length, original holiday movie musical BLAME IT ON THE MISTLETOE which plays in theaters in Palm Springs, CA as well as streaming for one week, December 19-24, on Broadway On Demand. The holiday teen romantic comedy features a screenplay and lyrics by David Green and music by David Nehls (Great American Trailer Park Musical).

BLAME IT ON THE MISTLETOE tells the story of Lexi Cooper, a type-A "always in control" high school senior who experiences her first kiss under the mistletoe with a handsome heartthrob from her past. When it turns out he might just be "Mr. Wrong" everything in her carefully ordered life begins to fall apart and her picture perfect holiday plans begins to spiral out of control. The musical comedy stars twenty four students from Musical Theatre University, a comprehensive performing arts Conservatory in Southern California that trains high school students who have aspirations for careers in professional theatre.

The MTU students are joined by Broadway veterans Don Amendolia, Marsha Waterbury and Alix Kory, along with cameo appearances by Arnaz, Bullock, Luft and Wagner.

The film features sixteen original songs and was filmed over four weeks in Palm Springs. The project is a part of the Conservatory's intensive instruction and provides students with a performance outlet while "in person musical performances" are still suspended due to Covid.

BLAME IT ON THE MISTLETOE will premiere at The Palm Springs Cultural Center on December 16 as a benefit for arts education in the local Palm Springs Unified School District. In addition, it will screen at The Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City and The Tristone 10 Theatres in Palm Desert.

The film takes on a national audience when it debuts on Broadway On Demand for a one-week run beginning December 19th. All proceeds from the streaming support arts education. To stream BLAME IT ON THE MISTLETOE go to: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/pages/home-2/d/shows-2

For more information about Musical Theatre University visit www.musicaltheatreuniversity.com.