Applications Now Open For 'The Music Center's 37th Annual Spotlight' Performing Arts Competition

The Music Center, Los Angeles' performing arts center, invites all Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts to apply for The Music Center's 37th Annual Spotlight, a longstanding, free, nationally acclaimed competition that provides more than $100,000 in performing arts scholarships and artistic development for students each year.
Applicants will gain artistic development through auditions, feedback, mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and performance opportunities. Through a supportive environment, students can develop important life skills, including self-esteem, preparation and perseverance. As the West Coast's leading performing arts destination, The Music Center has provided students with over $2.9 million in scholarships to date. Applying for The Music Center's Spotlight is free; students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is Monday, October 14, 2024.
The Music Center's Spotlight is part of the performing arts organization's commitment to help all students gain outstanding arts learning experiences in their schools and communities. It is designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence through the audition process.
Spotlight alumni are performing with the world's best dance companies, top orchestras and leading jazz clubs; singing in the leading opera houses; and starring on Broadway. They are also major executives working behind-the-scenes in arts schools, non-profit institutions and businesses.
The Music Center's Spotlight process is comprised of:
