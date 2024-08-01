Applications Are Being Accepted to Rent The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is now accepting applications from professional theater companies and performing arts organizations to rent its Mainstage during the upcoming 2025 season. Applications are welcomed for professionally produced musicals, plays, concerts and special arts events that reflect the Center’s reputation for providing high quality family entertainment. Production runs can range from one to five consecutive weekends. Concerts and Special Events can be one night or a series. Both established and emerging performing arts organizations are encouraged to apply.

“In Season 2025, the Cultural Arts Center will be celebrating our 30th year of providing quality live entertainment for the Ventura and Los Angeles County community,” said Fred Helsel, General Manager of the Center. “Our longevity and success is a direct result of our close artistic partnerships with the local performing arts community,” continued Helsel. “We are excited to be celebrating our milestone 30th Anniversary with those organizations who have helped us to succeed thus far and always look forward to welcoming new and exciting arts partnerships.”

Applications are available online at www.simivalley.org/CACMainstageApp. The application period will close on August 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Applications will be accepted after this date however the applications received by the August 12th deadline will have priority ranking. Applicants are encouraged to view eligibility requirements of the Performing Arts Recovery Grant Program offered by the City of Simi Valley at www.simivalley.org/performingartsrecoverygrant. The grant is designed to assist artists and arts, cultural, and educational organizations with the rental fees associated with renting the Cultural Arts Center. However, applicants may not apply for PAR Grant funding until they have a confirmed rental on the 2025 calendar. For more information about the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, its programing, and to purchase tickets for an upcoming show, please visit www.simi-arts.org.

