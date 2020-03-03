Annie Sertich's HOW TO NOT KILL YOURSELF FOR 30 DAYS Returns To Groundlings Theatre

Not a typical show you'd find at The Groundlings, Annie Sertich's 'How to Not Kill Yourself for 30 Days...and the Next 330' is an exciting and different play about love and loss that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. In the hopes to destigmatize talking about mental health, the show is a frank story about Annie's personal struggles, juxtaposed with her natural humor that still provides a lot of laughs, as in usual Groundlings fashion. Annie's show has been seen by sold out audiences during previous runs in Los Angeles, New York and Edinburgh.

Based on a true story, this play written by and starring The Groundlings' very own Annie Sertich puts a twist on the familiar one-woman show format. Though a show about love and loss is not what you would typically see at The Groundlings Theatre,

The show is directed by Michaela Watkins (Casual, Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Unicorn).

Annie Sertich is a main company member of The Groundlings Theatre where she writes, performs and directs regularly. Annie's film and television credits include Good Girls, Silicon Valley, Grey's Anatomy, Shameless, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Office Roman J. Israel Esq, and The McCurdy's. Annie will also be appearing in the upcoming CBS series Broke.

Tickets are $12.00 and are available online, at the box office or via phone at (323) 934-4747.





