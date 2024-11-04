Angel City Chorale Will Perform BLING ON THE HOLIDAYS! Concert Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Angel City Chorale will present their new holiday concert extravaganza, "Bling on the Holidays!" Join in at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus on Saturday, December 7th, at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 8th, at 3:00 PM.

Accompanied by the ACC Orchestra, Artistic Director Sue Fink is back to lead the 180-voice chorale in a program of magnificent and joyful songs dressed up in sparkling arrangements. This year’s program will showcase Angel City’s signature diverse and dynamic selection, ranging from beloved holiday classics to a timeless Renaissance masterpiece, rousing Gospel and R&B tunes, and a stunning medley celebrating Hanukkah. Expect delightful surprises, including pop hits reimagined against the backdrop of classic Christmas carols. No matter which holidays you celebrate, jumpstart the season by attending this “more than just a concert,” with a red-carpet arrival, photo ops, carol sing-alongs, and other surprises.

“This year’s holiday concert is a celebration of coming together as a community and rediscovering the joy of the season,” said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. “We’re bringing new energy and sparkle to seasonal classics, and whether you're here for Christmas, Hanukkah, or simply the love of music, you’ll leave feeling uplifted and happier than when you walked in. We encourage the audience to sing along, join the fun, and become part of the magic. Make Angel City Chorale your holiday tradition.”

The Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC) will perform at the Bling on the Holidays! concert. The partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica (Mar Vista Gardens Branch), Boys & Girls Club of Venice, Grant Elementary School, Walgrove Elementary School, and Stanley Mosk Elementary School now brings music education to over 120 students through the After School Program and its Concert Choir Program.

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 PM at UCLA’s Royce Hall, with the Sunday afternoon performance also being live streamed. Tickets are available starting at $25 plus fees.

Comments