Angel City Chorale Will Bring LIGHT UP THE WORLD to UCLA's Royce Hall

America's Got Talent's Golden Buzzer-winning vocal sensation Angel City Chorale (ACC), led by Sue Fink, Artistic Director, announced today their 28th annual holiday concert, Light Up the World, on Saturday, December 4th and Sunday, 5th at UCLA's famed Royce Hall. The choir will jumpstart the joy this holiday season with their return to live performance with a mix of traditional favorites and uplifting new music wrapped in fresh, stylish arrangements.

The concert will feature the ensemble of 160 diverse voices, along with the Angel City Youth Chorale, performing old and new seasonal traditions accompanied by the ACC orchestra that are sure to resonate with attendees of any age, background, culture, or religion. The Chorale's enthusiastic audiences have come to treasure these events that bring both quality performance and a spontaneous interactive energy to the night. For many Angelinos the Angel City Chorale holiday concert has become the official start of the season captured by their motto, "It's not the holidays until the Angels Sing!"

"This year is going to be magical with a joyful array of holiday music against the unbelievable backdrop of the acoustically stunning Royce Hall," said Sue Fink, Artistic Director. "Never taking these cherished times for granted again, we're thrilled to be together singing in-person for our amazing fans and the Los Angeles community."

The songs featured in the concert will include:

"A Merry Olde Christmas"- Complete with brass fanfares and shouts of welcome

"O Magnum Mysterium" - The haunting composition by Morten Lauridsen

"Los Peces en el Rio" - A traditional villancicos, Spanish Christmas carol set with a salsa kick

Natalie Grant's version of the classic carole "O Come All Ye Faithful"

"You Oughta Know" - R&B Gospel number

"Ahavat Olam" - The Platt Brother's version of the famous Jewish prayer

"Bohemian Chanukah" - Queen's classic, Bohemian Rhapsody, with hilarious Chanukah lyrics

" Solstice Carol" - Featuring the chamber ensemble

"The Light of Hope" - A very special original Christmas anthem written by Artistic Director Sue Fink and R&B soloist, Rev. DT Paredes

"The Lighthouse Keeper" - Sam Smith's beautiful Christmas love song

The concert will also feature a performance by the Angel City Youth Chorale (ACYC), a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, Venice & Burbank along with the Walgrove School, who will perform their own song. The evening will also include a medley of classic carol favorites as well as the choir's traditional touching closing number "Silent Night."

The concert will take place on Saturday, December 4th at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 5th at 3:00 PM. The Saturday evening performance will also be live streamed. Tickets are available from $40 - $110; to purchase tickets and donate to Angel City Chorale's Light Up the World, please visit https://angelcitychorale.org/light

Health and Safety Information:

All ticket holders must provide one of the following with a photo ID (name on ID and documentation below must match)

- Proof of full vaccination

- A negative COVID-19 test lab result taken within 72 hours of the event.

Seating capacity is limited at 50% to ensure visitors safety; masks are required- regardless of vaccination status and use of a mask is required at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in the designated eating and drinking areas. Concession sales are not available at this time.

