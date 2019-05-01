Los Angeles' own ANGEL CITY CHORALE continues its 26th season with their June concert "As Seen on TV... And More!", a showcase for the many talents of this world-famous group, under the spirited baton of Artistic Director, Sue Fink. Garnering international acclaim on network television and nearly 50 million views on YouTube, ACC will present music made popular by them and others on the small screen. The centerpiece will be encore performances of the four songs that took ANGEL CITY CHORALE all the way to the Semi Finals on NBC's America's Got Talent.

The evening will include music in celebration of the Game of Thrones finale and a memorable medley of classic TV theme songs. For gaming fans, get ready for stirring renditions of Liberi Fatali (from Final Fantasy VIII) and Sogno di Volare (from Civilization VI), which ACC had the honor of recording for the game itself. But the diverse talents of ANGEL CITY CHORALE do not end there! To round out the concert, you'll be treated to world music (Rauði riddarinn from Iceland), gospel (So Good), a glorious contemporary classical piece (Let My Love be Heard) by rising young composer Jake Runestad, and so much more. Joining them will be special guests, the Angel City Youth Chorale, a group of talented young singers hand-picked from the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Clubs.

You've seen them on TV. Now, witness in person the dynamic and diverse singing sensation critics and audiences alike have hailed as "powerful," "inspirational" and an "important voice of unity and diversity."

Angel City Chorale: As Seen on TV...And More! will be held June 21th and June 22st at 8pm at Barnum Hall in Santa Monica, CA.

For tickets: angelcitychorale.org





