An Evening With Josh Gad Will be Presented at Center Theatre Group

Josh Gad is offering you a foolproof distraction from the inescapable existential dread of the present day in the form of an adventure. This “American Treasure” invites you down the rabbit hole in his debut tell-some: IN GAD WE TRUST.

During each event, Josh will be joined by a special guest to share stories ranging from fatherhood to self-image to his career and more. His storytelling will be sure to bring a smile to your face and leave you feeling inspired to keep going, even when the chips and doubters are stacked against you. Every ticket includes a signed copy of IN GAD WE TRUST.

Presented by ATG Entertainment, the Los Angeles stop of IN GAD WE TRUST will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7PM at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Tickets are on sale now at CenterTheatreGroup.org.

IN GAD WE TRUST BOOK TOUR:

Tuesday, January 14 - New York, NY / Town Hall

Wednesday, January 15 - Philadelphia, PA / Kimmel Center for Performing Arts

Thursday, January 16 - Chicago, IL / Athenaeum

Saturday, January 18 - Los Angeles, CA / Kirk Douglas Theatre

Wednesday, January 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL / Broward Center

IN GAD WE TRUST by Josh Gad goes on sale January 14th, 2025 ($28.99 value, publisher: Gallery Books).

ABOUT THE BOOK

A heartfelt and hilarious collection of essays from the comedian and entertainer known for voicing Olaf in the phenomenon Disney franchise of Frozen, and for his award-winning turn as Elder Cunningham in the Broadway smash hit The Book of Mormon.

For the first and possibly last time, Josh Gad dives into a wide array of personal topics: the lasting impact of his parents’ divorce; how he struggled with weight and self-image; his first big break; how everyone was sure his most successful ventures (both on the big screen and the stage) would fail; his take on fatherhood, and so much more. This trip down the rabbit hole of overly personal stories will distract readers from climate change, the downward descent of democracy in Western civilization, and the existential threat that AI poses to Drake’s music—with never-before-seen photos and few-to-no spelling errors.

Whether you know him from Disney or Broadway, YouTube, the silver screen, or not at all, one fact remains: Josh’s work never fails to bring people together (as long as they’re alive.) His delightful debut, written in the tradition of Amy Poehler, Jim Gaffigan, and Mindy Kaling, reminds us to keep going, even when the chips and doubters are stacked against you.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

An actor, singer, and comedian, Josh Gad is best known for voicing “Olaf” in the Frozen franchise, for which he won a Grammy; his Tony Award-nominated role as “Elder Arnold Cunningham” in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon; and his performance as “LeFou” in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. He just completed a highly successful run on Broadway, starring in Gutenberg! The Musical!. Gad’s additional film credits include Murder on the Orient Express, The Wedding Ringer, Angry Birds, and the critically acclaimed Marshall.

In television, Josh played a fictionalized version of himself on FX's The Comedians, opposite client Billy Crystal. He also starred in both Armando Iannucci’s HBO series, Avenue 5 and the Apple TV+ animated series Central Park, which he co-created. Josh also starred in the Peacock series Wolf Like Me, opposite client Isla Fisher.

During the pandemic, when people were encouraged to practice social distancing, Josh launched the YouTube series Reunited Apart, which reunites – via video conferencing – the casts of several popular movies and movie series, including Back to the Future and Lord of the Rings. The ongoing series encourages viewers to support non-profit organizations such as Dig Deep, Project Hope, and No Kid Hungry.

Comments