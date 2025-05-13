Aly & AJ, Betty Who and More Set for The Ford 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The LA Phil today will present The Ford 2025 season, featuring performances from July 18 to October 31. Now in its sixth season under the stewardship of the LA Phil, the beloved open-air amphitheater will feature a wide range of performances set in the venue’s serene, natural setting. The Ford 2025 season offers a vibrant mix of multidisciplinary presentations incorporating music, dance, film, theater, comedy and spoken word. This season also marks the return of the beloved LA Soundscapes daytime family programming series and the continuation of FordLab, an incubator and accelerator program designed to provide larger platforms for local and regional producers.



FordLab Productions

The Ford 2025 season kicks off with The Pharcyde & Friends Live commemorating the 30th Anniversary of Labcabincalifornia. Produced in partnership with Fusicology, the LA-based hip-hop group performs their much-loved second album with a live band and special guests Pharoahe Monch & Tha Liks and more. The evening is hosted by Ras Kass, MC Supernatural and features DJ Nu-Mark and Blu & Exile. (Friday, July 18, at 8PM)

Perritos World National Tour, produced in partnership with De Mi Alma Productions brings Concrete, DoKnow & Jerry Garcia to The Ford for a night of comedy. With over four millions combined followers, this trio of comedians bring their sharp wit, wild stories and unapologetic humor to LA. (Saturday, July 19, at 8PM)

If I Awaken in Los Angeles, produced in partnership with Get Lit - Words Ignite sees musical director Derrick Hodge and an ensemble from the Color of Noize Orchestra team up with special guests to tell the story of our Los Angeles community through spoken word, music, dance and video. Special guests include Indigenous hip-hop duo

﻿T H R O N E, Da Poetry Lounge co-founder and actor Dante Basco (Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender), and more. (Friday, August 1, at 8PM)

Bajo la Luna with Silvia Pérez Cruz, La Muchacha and Y La Madrigal, produced in partnership with El Marchante and Tumba La Casa, showcases three Spanish-language singer-songwriters who honor traditional music through fresh, inspired eyes and hearts. Highlighting the shared exploration of everyday realities and experiences across Spanish-speaking cultures, Bajo la Luna expresses the diverse, multilayered tapestry of a constantly evolving and historically grounded culture. (Sunday, August 31, at 7:30PM)

Noche de Cumbia: Sonido Gallo Negro & É Arenas, produced in Partnership with Cumbiatón LA, is a Mexican Independence Day-themed exploration of the beloved Afro-Indigenous genre known as cumbia. Chicano Batman’s É Arenas joins the party, produced by Zacil Vazquez and hosted by Julio Salgado, along with tropical psychedelic band Sonido Gallo Negro. (Saturday, September 13, at 8PM)

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills produced in partnership with Sid The Cat presents two musicians who have spent their careers helping other artists realize their vision spinning up something magical of their own by reimagining songs from their 2021 album Notes with Attachments. As a guitarist and producer, Mills has worked with an incredible range of artists, including Fiona Apple, Bob Dylan, Feist, Weyes Blood, Sky Ferreira, Perfume Genius, John Legend, and Alabama Shakes, whose Sound & Color earned him a Producer of the Year Grammy nomination. Pino Palladino, meanwhile, has played bass for D’Angelo, Nine Inch Nails, John Mayer, Adele, Erykah Badu, Harry Styles, and Beyoncé. (Friday, September 26, at 8PM)

Tributo A Los Grandes: José José, Juan Gabriel & Vicente Fernández sees a stellar cast of acclaimed and fast-rising L.A. mariachi musicians honor legends of Mexican music. Produced in partnership with Mariachi Tierra Mia the evening pays homage to some of greatest musicians in Mexican history from José José’s romantic ballads that made him “the prince of song” to the prolific and soul-stirring Juan Gabriel to the “king of Ranchera” Vicente Fernández and more. (Sunday, September 28, at 7:30PM)

Cornerstone Theater Company has commissioned a group of local artists for DIRECT ADDRESS to make works that directly address the state of things as they are right now and attempt poetic interventions on behalf of a just future. These short works will be performed across Los Angeles leading to their complete one-night presentation at The Ford. DIRECT ADDRESS is inspired by the history of American activism and public performance—from Frederick Douglass to ACT UP and beyond. It's an invitation to reimagine how we exercise our First Amendment rights. Commissioned artists include Ana María Álvarez, Agnes Borinsky, Velani Dibba, Daniel Alexander Jones, Fahad Siadet, Mario Vega, members of the Cornerstone Ensemble and more. (Friday, October 24, at 8PM)

Joe Bataan & Quetzal: Labor of Love produced in partnership with AKB Media sees The “King of Latin Soul” Joe Bataan and the Mexican folk-rock and Afro-Cuban jazz stars Quetzal sparkle on The Ford stage. Poet and community activist Faith Santilla leads this soulful and empowering celebration of music and culture inspired by the solidarity formed between Filipino and Mexican workers during the California labor movement of the 1960s. (Saturday, October 25, at 8PM)

Music, Dance and Multidisciplinary

Boleros De Noche returns for its 9th annual celebration after two sold-out nights in 2024. This year’s performance is especially poignant, as it reunites Marisoul Y Los Hermanos Carlos—a trio whose influence and love for bolero have shaped the cultural fabric of Los Angeles. The evening will also feature the beautiful sounds of Bolero Soul, a talented duo of brothers who have been serenading romantic souls for over 40 years. (Saturday, August 2, at 8PM)

An Evening with Leyendas del Mariachi, produced in partnership with Colibrí Entertainment, brings together musical icons from several of the most distinguished mariachi ensembles of the past three decades. This rare gathering of exceptional musicians includes iconic members from Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, Mariachi Cobre and Mariachi América de Jesús Rodríguez de Hijar with special guests Ballet Folklorico Ollín. (Thursday, August 7, at 8PM)

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer describes himself as “a card-carrying people pleaser,” so his 2024 album Monster represents a departure for the usually upbeat vocalist. Accumulating material over five tumultuous years that saw the birth of his second child, the rupture of a significant relationship, a global pandemic, and his first foray into therapy, Grammer produces his most soul-searching and vulnerable music to date. (Sunday, August 10, at 7:30PM)

Serenatas y Bodas de México, produced in partnership with Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company present a performance of timeless and beautiful serenades, mariachi musicians and dancers exploring the various states of México and their unique wedding traditions. The evening features the premiere of a mesmerizing new dance piece inspired by the vibrant lives and traditions of Oaxaca’s muxes, recognized as a third gender within Zapotec culture. (Saturday, August 16, at 8PM)

LA’s own Lula Washington Dance Theatre, known for its inspiring and thought-provoking repertoire, celebrates its 45th anniversary with a soul-stirring performance of classic American works and two North American premieres at The Ford; one is a tribute to the late Pharoah Sanders; the other acknowledges and explores Black spirituality. (Saturday, August 23, at 8PM)

Element Band 20th Anniversary Celebration features an exhilarating evening of Armenian music with a mix of new compositions and timeless fan favorites, along with a few special surprises crafted by group founder Ara Dabandjian. He will be joined by an ensemble of 12 musicians and several vocalists including Soseh Aramouni Keshishyan and Natalie Avunjian, whose beautifully hypnotic voices have been instrumental in shaping the band’s journey and multidimensional sound. (Sunday, August 24, at 7:30PM)

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones features banjoist Béla Fleck, harmonica player and keyboardist Howard Levy, bassist Victor Wooten and percussionist/drummer Roy “Future Man” Wooten. Drawing from a vast array of genres—classical, jazz, bluegrass, African music, electric blues and Eastern European folk—their sound is a unique musical language forged by the union of four brilliant minds. (Monday, August 25, at 8PM)

Betty Who with the Los Angeles Philharmonic sees the irrepressible Aussie pop star join forces with the orchestra for a night of new music and go-to favorites reimagined with symphonic scale. Rolling Stone lauded their body of work as “a whirlwind of Eighties pop and synth influences that can captivate festivals and intimate venues alike.” (Saturday, August 30, at 8PM)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with special guest Bobby Rush sees the two Louisiana bluesmen, born 44 years apart, unite for an unforgettable evening of updated classics and soulful originals in support of Shepherd’s DOMD Vol II and the Rush/Shepherd collaboration Young Fashioned Ways. (Friday, September 5, at 8PM)

French-Moroccan artist Sofiane Pamart has built a devoted global following, blending the training of a classical pianist with the sensibilities of a rapper and a dose of high fashion. A gold medalist at the Lille National Conservatory who spent years as the go-to pianist for French rappers, Pamart’s brings cinematic sensibilities and brooding poetic flair to his Ford debut. (Tuesday, September 9, at 8PM)

JP Saxe gets up close and personal when he makes his Ford debut. In the four years since Saxe’s “If the World Was Ending” was nominated for Song of the Year at the 2021 Grammys, the singer and songwriter has collaborated with Maren Morris and John Mayer, and been nominated for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year at Canada’s Juno Awards. (Thursday, September 18, at 8PM)

Aly & AJ burst onto Radio Disney and Billboard charts as teenagers with glossy pop hits like 2007’s “Potential Breakup Song.” After a hiatus, the duo has continually reinvented themselves, producing increasingly mature and emotionally candid music drenched in a distinctly nostalgic California sound. The sister duo bring their latest album’s Laurel Canyon sound and intimate storytelling to their debut at The Ford. (Friday, September 19, at 8PM)

Actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, who won the Tony and a Grammy Award for originating the role of “Angelica Schuyler” in the groundbreaking Broadway phenom Hamilton, is currently starring as “Wickie Roy” on the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Girls5Eva and will release her first solo album, titled Who I Really Am, on June 6. The Broadway veteran will share songs from that album, as well as from her memorable Broadway roles, at her debut at The Ford. (Saturday, September 27, at 8PM)

I’m With Her - Wild and Clear and Blue 2025 features the folk music trio of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins performing in support of their long-awaited sophomore album. The Grammy-winning trio combine luminous harmonies with a soul-searching body of work about reaching into the past, navigating a chaotic present, and bravely moving forward into the unknown. (Thursday, October 2, at 8PM)

Since changing their band name from Mandolin Orange to Watchhouse in 2021, the folk duo Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz say they’re experiencing a “clean re-entry into the world.” Having earned a reputation for creating music that encompasses the unknowable mysteries, existential heartbreak and communal joys of modern life Watchhouse return to the Ford to perform a collection of new, original songs from their 2025 album Rituals. Minnesota-born guitarist, songwriter, and interpreter of traditional music Charlie Parr kicks off the evening. (Friday, October 3, at 8PM)

As Perfume Genius, Mike Hadreas has made romantic and curious music that explores the intimacies, challenges, and joys of queer life. His feel for the texture of human relations and his ability to articulate a lifetime of connection in a handful of words has made him a Grammy nominee and an icon of the queer underground music scene. On his latest album, Glory, he writes from a new vantage point–on the other side of struggle–with sweetness, menace and comedy. Along with his band, he brings Glory to the stage for his Ford debut. (Saturday, October 4, at 8PM)

Ali Sethi blends traditional South Asian melodies with global beats, fusing traditional qawwali, ghazals and modern influences. The New York-based Pakastani artist’s 2022 single “Pasoori” with Shae Gill topped Spotify’s Global Viral chart and was declared Google’s most hum-to-search song of the year. Spanning musical styles and traditions, Sethi’s raw and emotive music tells powerful tales of identity. (Wednesday, October 8, at 8PM)

Las Cafeteras: Hasta La Muerte is a two-act celebration of life and death through music, dance, poetry and theater. Blending influences from the worlds of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock with mesmerizing choreography and a mix of original and traditional songs, the LA group travels through time, rhythm and memory—and reminds us that when we celebrate life, we celebrate love. (Saturday, October 11, at 8PM)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the Mississippi-born blues star brings his jaw-dropping guitar playing and reach-out-and-grab-you-by-the-collar vocals to The Ford. Compared to B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince by Rolling Stone, Ingram’s artistry has solidified him as the defining blues voice of his generation. (Thursday, October 16, at 8PM)

Rachael & Vilray features Rachael Price (vocalist for Lake Street Dive) and Vilray Bolles (Brooklyn-based guitarist and songwriter) conjuring 1930s and ’40s swing. The jazz duo weaves enchanting spells with timeless songs of passion and whimsy that evoke the era of Fats Waller, Peggy Lee, and Johnny Mercer with a wink of modern wit. (Sunday, October 26, at 7:30PM)

Film

The Ford 2025 season sees the return of The Natural World of Studio Ghibli, a screening series that celebrates the films of Oscar-winning director Hayao Miyazaki with iconic scores by Joe Hisaishi. This season’s three-film presentation of The Boy and the Heron, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Wind Rises invites audiences to enjoy classic and recent films by the legendary Studio Ghibli while exploring our relationship with nature. Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. (Friday, July 25, Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, at 8PM)

Get Out, produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema, kicks off Halloween a day early with a screening of Jordan Peele’s widely acclaimed film starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Peele’s directorial debut is a groundbreaking psychological horror film that blends social commentary on race, privilege, and identity, with elements of suspense and tension. (Thursday, October 30, at 8PM)

Night of the Living Dead, produced in partnership with Street Food Cinema, is proud to present a screening of George A. Romero's seminal 1968 horror film that revolutionized the zombie genre in popular culture. While the film is filled with chilling moments of terror, it also explores themes of isolation, fear and the breakdown of social order in times of crisis. It was revolutionary in its portrayal of race and its subversion of genre conventions, offering a stark reflection of the era’s societal issues. (Friday, October 31, at 8PM)



Spoken Word, Theater and Comedy

The Improvised Shakespeare Company, with nothing more than a title shouted from the audience, creates an entire play on the fly—comedy, tragedy or history in the Shakespearean mold, all of it delivered in the “thee” and “thou” English of the Bard. Nothing is planned, nothing is rehearsed, and each play is completely new. (Saturday, August 9, at 8PM)

The always-high-energy Flypoet Summer Classic is the longest-running, most highly produced event of its kind. Featuring leading performers in their field, including Spoken Word Champions and Grammy-winners, Flypoet returns to The Ford for an entertaining night of art, music, and, of course, lyrical fire. (Saturday, September 6, at 8PM)

Kicking off a week of film screenings celebrating Black horror, acclaimed podcast Vibe Check returns to The Ford stage to explore the poetry and politics of the genre and more. The weekly podcast, hosted by audio-journalist Sam Sanders, poet Saeed Jones, and theater producer Zach Stafford, takes on the news and culture of the day from a Black queer perspective. In this special presentation, the audience will be seated on stage with the hosts for an intimate Halloween experience. (Tuesday, October 28, at 8PM)



LA Soundscapes / Family Programming

Punk Kids LA! with Bob Baker Marionette Theater features two legendary figures in punk, Alice Bag and Kid Congo Powers performing as Juanita & Juan. This puppetry-meets-music experience carries the spirit, humor and bold creative energy of punk to a family-friendly, genre-bending performance. (Sunday, July 20, at 11:30AM)

WonderLAnd! with UniverSOUL Hip Hop Dance Company is an immersive celebration where movement, joy and connection take center stage for this one-of-a-kind event. Blending street dance, storytelling and interactive experiences, this dynamic journey is taken in three parts: sensory-friendly art activations, a captivating main stage performance and a communal dance party. (Sunday, August 17, at 11:30AM)

Hangawi: The Autumn Festival of Korea featuring Kim Eung Hwa & Korean Dance Company celebrates family, harvest, and autumn. From traditional drums with lively folk rhythms to the graceful fan dance and the captivating flower crown dance, Hangawi offers a chance for all to come together to celebrate the season and experience the richness of Korean culture. (Sunday, September 14, at 11:30AM)

Olé Los Angeles, led by Artistic Director María “La Chacha” Bermúdez and featuring singer Pepele Méndez, guitarist Andres Vadin, percussionist Diego Alvarez and Flamenco! Santa Barbara brings The Ford stage to life with flamenco’s signature dazzling footwork, expressive hand movements and soulful melodies that transport the audience to the heart of Spain. (Sunday, October 19, at 11:30AM)



