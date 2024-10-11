Alphabet Rockers Come to the Wallis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-winning artist Alphabet Rockers make music that makes change. Founded by Kaitlin McGaw (she/her) and Tommy Shepherd (he/him/they), this intergenerational group creates brave spaces to shape a more equitable world through hip hop.



Audiences will explore elements of hip hop together, have shared moments to express and uplift affirmations, reflections and get our bodies MOVING in celebration and joy! Alphabet Rockers performs at the Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Center for the Performing Arts In Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 26 at 2 pm. Tickets are available at TheWallis.Org.



Alphabet Rockers lead with love. This dynamic duo works with people around the world in composition, curriculum design, performance and keynotes to create more peaceful societies through the power of music. Their unwavering dedication to inclusion, equity, and justice inspires us all to stand up, speak out, and be our brave, authentic selves.



Their unique blend of catchy melodies and thoughtful messages has garnered critical acclaim since they began in 2007 in Oakland, CA. From songs in animated series to GRAMMY Awards, the creative leadership of Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Soulati Shepherd continues to flourish and create impact around the globe.



Alphabet Rockers’ music inspires kids and families to stand up to hate and be their brave and beautiful selves. Their 2018 GRAMMY-nominated album, Rise Shine #Woke, has reached 300,000 children and families since its release, inspiring kids to stand up to hate and be their brave and beautiful selves. Their 2020 GRAMMY-nominated album, The Love, lifts up voices of our trans, two-spirit and gender non-conforming community. THE MOVEMENT, their 2023 GRAMMY-winning album, amplifies restorative justice and is a soundtrack for a reimagined world of belonging and justice.



Robert van Leer, Executive Director and CEO of The Wallis said, “As we curate our family offerings, Alphabet Rockers offers songs, lyrics and experience that brings people of all ages together with the voice of compassion and empathy. They have an important message that they have brought to venues and festivals all over the country.”



As touring and resident artists, Alphabet Rockers has been featured by The Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, SXSW, Lollapalooza and festivals around the country, in addition to 50+ schools each year. Their performances, media and artistry include an impactful and diverse line-up of artists, including DJ Roza Do, choreographer Samara Atkins, youth artists Kali de Jesus, Maya Fleming and Tommy Shepherd III, and dancers Arayah Fleming and Marj Ortiz.



During the pandemic, Alphabet Rockers created “We Got Work to Do,” an anti-racism curriculum that uses music and dance as embodiment tools, as seen on CBS This Morning and featured on YouTube Kids. The collective offers community songwriting and movement workshops for young changemakers rooted in self-acceptance and nurturing collective imagination as tools for change, inspiring generations of empowerment. In the studio, Alphabet Rockers works collaboratively producing music, media and commissioned pieces with contemporary sounds, visuals and lyrical impact, supported by partners, foundations, and the knowledge base of community leadership.



Not only are they revered musicians, but Alphabet Rockers are also influential authors, media creatives, and industry leaders who are reshaping the landscape of social change. In January 2022, Alphabet Rockers released their first picture book, “You Are Not Alone” (Sourcebooks) illustrated by Ashley Evans, now available at bookstores nationwide, captivating and connecting our families.



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.



Comments