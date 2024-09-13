All Roads Theatre Company Will Host Inaugural 'Broadway Showstoppers' Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ALL ROADS THEATRE COMPANY has announced the first in an upcoming series of Musical Theatre Concerts featuring Broadway headliners, an ensemble of singers and dancers, and a live 16-piece orchestra. This first concert, "Broadway Showstoppers," is a celebration of Broadway musical numbers that raise the roof and stop the show! This first concert is also a benefit to raise funds for the newly formed Equity theatre company which produced "Mack & Mabel" starring Dermot Mulroney this past February and will announce its first full season on September 16th, 2024.

"Broadway Showstoppers" features an all-star cast from the world of Broadway, television and popular music, including Emmy-nominated Sharon Lawrence, Tony-nominated Lauren Worsham and Alisan Porter, winner of Season 10 of "The Voice."

Also in the illustrious cast are Broadway veterans Anastasia Barzee, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Benai Boyd, Chad Doreck, Jason Graae, Damon Kirsche, Chris Mann, Kerry O'Malley, Leslie Stevens and James Snyder. ARTCO co-founder Scott Thompson will direct and choreograph, and the concert will be conducted and arranged by co-founder Fred Barton.

Cast Credits Include:

Donna Marie Asbury: Donna Marie recently left the Broadway cast of Chicago after a twenty-year run! She is the Guinness Book of World Records holder for the longest career playing the same character in a Broadway Show! Other Broadway shows include: the original Merrily We Roll Along, Smile and Jerome Robbins Broadway. At age 19 she was personally chosen by Hal Prince to play Eva Person in Evita, the youngest actress to ever tackle the title role.

Anastasia Barzee: BROADWAY: Betty Haynes in White Christmas, Lady Mortimer in Henry IV, Emma Carew in Jekyll & Hyde, Hope in Urinetown and Ellen in Miss Saigon. WEST END: Josephine in Napoleon. REGIONAL: Anna in The King and I, Sally in Follies. TELEVISION: Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, White Collar, Madam Secretary & Inventing Anna.

Sarah Uriarte Berry: BROADWAY: Eponine in Les Miserables, Belle in Sunset Boulevard, Julie Jordan in Carousel, Belle in Beauty and the Beast and Franca in The Light in the Piazza. NEW YORK CITY OPERA: Cinderella in Cinderella. NATIONAL TOURS: Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard.

Benai Boyd: TELEVISION: Big Little Lies, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. REGIONAL THEATRE: Motor Mouth Mabel in Hairspray, Joanne in Rent, Queen in Frozen, Gary Coleman in Avenue Q, Tina Turner and Diana in Beehive, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Celia in The King of Pangea, Linda in The Freedom Machine.

Chad Doreck: TELEVISION: You're the One that I Want, Westworld, Hollywood, Saved by the Bell, The Upshaws, Call Me Cat, Grey Matter, Dead Ringers and My Life as a Teen-age Robot. OFF BROADWAY and REGIONAL: Matthew in Altar Boyz, 44 - the Obama Musical, Twist, Antony and Cleopatra and William Desmond Taylor in ARTCO'S Mack & Mabel.

Jason Graae: BROADWAY: Starring roles in A Grand Night for Singing, Snoopy!, Falsettos, Stardust, Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? NATIONAL TOUR: The Wizard in Wicked, Harry Houdini in Ragtime. He regularly appears with symphony orchestras and in nightclubs nationwide.

Damon Kirsche: Featured Soloist at New York's City Center, Carnegie Hall, Weill Hall, and Lincoln Center. Damon has appeared in leading roles in musicals nationwide including Julian Marsh in 42nd St, Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, King Arthur in Camelot, Mr. Banks in Mary Poppins, Galahad in Spamalot, and Carl-Magnus in A Little Night Music.

Sharon Lawrence: Is a three-time Emmy-nominated actress for her role as Sylvia Costas in the ABC Drama NYPD Blue. She's received three additional Emmy nominations for her other television performances including a nod for her work on Grey's Anatomy. BROADWAY: Velma Kelly in Chicago, Cabaret, and Fiddler on the Roof. TELEVISION: Desperate Housewives, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Curb Your Enthusiasm, One Tree Hill, Shameless, Boston Legal, Body of Proof and many more.

Chris Mann: The Voice - (Second Season) NATIONAL TOUR: The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera, Neon Dreams: The Voice (Las Vegas.) He starred in two PBS specials entitled Chris Man in Concert: A Mann for All Seasons and Home for Christmas: The Chris Mann Christmas Special. His discography includes: Roads, Constellation and the soundtrack from Chris Man: A Mann for All Seasons. His hilarious family videos on YouTube and TikTok have millions of views and have gone viral.

KERRY O'MALLEY: BROADWAY: Baker's Wife in Into the Woods, Betty Haynes in White Christmas, Dolly Tate in Annie Get Your Gun, Dr. Sharone Stein in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever. FILM: Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Killer and Mea Culpa. TELEVISION: The Last Tycoon, Snowpiercer, Strange Angel, Women Who Kill and Shameless and many more.

Alisan Porter: WINNER - 10th Season "The Voice." BROADWAY: Bebe A Chorus Line. KODAK THEATRE: The Ten Commandments. FILM and TELEVISION: Curly Sue in Curly Sue, Parenthood, Stella, I Love You to Death, Chicken Soup. Discography: Alisan Porter, Who We Are, Pink Cloud, A Chorus Line - Original Revival Cast.

James Snyder: BROADWAY: Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker in Cry-Baby. Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. ENCORES: Marius in Fanny. REGIONAL THEATRE: Billy Bigelow in Carousel, Marco Venier in Dangerous Beauty, Rock of Ages, Happy Days, The Fantasticks, Hamlet and Oklahoma!. TELEVISION: Anna's Dream, Married to the Kellys, Gilmore Girls, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Related, Without a Trace, Drop Dead Diva, Blue Bloods to name a few. FILM: She's the Man, Pretty Persuasion, The Gingerbread Man and Anderson's Cross.

Leslie Stevens: BROADWAY: Anne in La Cage aux Folles, Victor/Victoria with Julie Andrews. REGIONAL THEATRE: Roxie in Chicago, Ariel in Grumpy Old Men, Diana in Lend Me a Tenor, Masha in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. FILM and TELEVISION: Threshold, Troubled Child, True Blood, Charlie Thistle and many more.

Lauren Worsham: BROADWAY: Phoebe in A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award Nomination), NEW YORK CITY OPERA: Cunegonde in Candide, Flora in The Turn of the Screw, NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC and PBS BROADCAST: Magnolia in Show Boat. NATIONAL TOUR and REGIONAL: Olive in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Lili in Carnival, Clara in A Light in the Piazza and Cinderella in Into the Woods. She's also known as the lead singer for the band SKY-PONY.

Scott Thompson is an award-winning producer, director and choreographer who has produced and directed a "Who's Who" of today's Broadway talent at theatres around the United States. His eclectic repertoire of productions includes Mack & Mabel starring Dermot Mulroney, Gypsy starring Broadway legend Betty Buckley, Oliver! starring Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block, and Tom Eyen's notorious classic play, Women Behind Bars, which enjoyed a successful run in Los Angeles at the Montalbán Theatre starring Traci Lords and Eureka O'Hara, now streaming on Broadway HD. His upcoming musical One For My Baby will make its world premiere later this season in Los Angeles.

Fred Barton'S symphony arrangements are played regularly at Carnegie Hall and by orchestras nationwide. He debuted at age 23 as co-creator of the international hit Forbidden Broadway, also arranging and playing the Off-Broadway hit revue Spamilton (including the hit LA productions.) At age 24, Fred created his one-man musical theatre piece Miss Gulch Returns!, still produced by theatres nationwide into 2024. Broadway/National Tour conducting credits: Anthony Quinn in Zorba, Hal Prince's Cabaret revival, Cy Coleman's City of Angels, and Robert Goulet in Camelot. Television Composer/Arranger/Conductor credits: The Magic School Bus (Emmy Award), HBO's Cathouse: The Musical, Wonder Pets! (Emmy Award), and Olivia.

TICKETS for "Broadway Showstoppers!" are on sale now by visiting https://elportaltheatre.com/americanshowstoppers.html or by calling the Box Office at (818) 508-0281 between the hours of 10am and 3:00pm PST.A limited number of specially-priced Opening Night tickets (November 16th, 2024) include Priority Seating and a post-show reception with the cast, and are available for $150.

Visit https://allroadstheatreco.org for more information about Los Angeles's brand new Equity theatre company.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL