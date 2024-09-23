Ali Fumiko Whitney to Speak at UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television's 2024 Orientation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actress Ali Fumiko Whitney (Find Me Falling) will serve as the guest speaker and be honored during the first day of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television's (UCLA TFT) two-day Orientation, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, welcoming students to a new academic year.

"It's a privilege to welcome Ali Fumiko Whitney back to UCLA TFT as our alumni guest speaker for Orientation," says Dean Brian Kite. "Ali's advocacy for more opportunities for mixed-ethnicity actors and her focus on creating authentic, impactful characters truly sets her apart. Her vision for a future where talent and depth are the primary focus, alongside authentic representation, is something our students can deeply benefit from."

Whitney, a 2017 UCLA TFT graduate, booked Marilyn! The Musical following her graduation. After a successful run in Marilyn! The Musical, Whitney shifted from theater to film. Currently starring in Netflix's top-rated films Find Me Falling and ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD, Whitney will soon return to the stage in Green Day's American Idiot, opening in October at the Mark Taper Forum.

"'If it's to be, it's up to me,'" Whitney explains, "This quote has been my guidepost throughout my life and career. My late Auntie Jeanne, a courageous and tenacious woman, lived by this quote and even had it printed on her pencils as a daily reminder. To me, this quote embodies the idea that if you want something in life you have to go after it yourself! UCLA was my dream school! My mom was a TFT alum and I had dreamt of attending my whole life. Coming from New York with little to no theater training, I really was not sure if it was possible. Being a UCLA alum has always been one of the biggest accomplishments in my lifetime. I am beyond proud to call myself a graduate of the Ray Bolger Musical Theater program. UCLA gave me the confidence and tools needed to pursue this career path and I continue to live by this idea, that no dream of mine is unattainable if I put my mind to it and work hard!"

Students and faculty alike look forward to hearing more about Whitney's inspiring journey during the 2024 UCLA TFT orientation.

