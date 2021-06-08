Alfred Molina and Simon Helberg to Headline THE MURDER ON THE LINKS Audio Production Presented by L.A. Theatre Works

L.A. Theatre Works has commissioned a new audio theater adaptation of the classic Agatha Christie "whodunit" The Murder on the Links. The all-star cast includes Alfred Molina as Christie's most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, as well as Simon Helberg, Adhir Kalyan, Joanne Whalley, Kevin Daniels, Edita Brychta, Darren Richardson, Jocelyn Towne and Matthew Wolf. Written by the BBC's Kate McAll, who previously adapted the novels Frankenstein, Daniel Deronda and A Room with a View for LATW, and directed by Anna Lyse Erikson, the world premiere of The Murder on the Links will be released as a state-of-the-art audio recording on July 1. Digital downloads can be reserved now at latw.org/digital-season.



In Christie's clever and beautifully crafted tale, Hercule Poirot receives an urgent letter from Paul Renauld (Kalyan) summoning him to France. Upon their arrival, Poirot and his companion, Arthur Hastings (Helberg), find they are too late. Plus, to complicate things further, certain facts just don't add up.



When Christie's novel was first published in 1923, The Times Literary Supplement called it "an enthralling mystery of an unusual kind," and The New York Times wrote, "The plot has peculiar complications and the reader will have to be very astute indeed if he guesses who the criminal is until the last complexity has been unraveled."



Purchase of the recording includes access to a digital video "inside look" at a table read with the cast.



According to AudioFile magazine, "L.A. Theatre Works sets the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings." The Philadelphia Inquirer calls L.A. Theatre Works "a national theatrical treasure."



The world's leading producer of audio theater, L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. LATW's syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. and daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 500 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world.

