Adlon, Beaver, Carradine, Lauria, & More Set for Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Gala

Wendie Malick and Dan Lauria are set to host this year's edition of Echoes in the Forest, the annual gala fundraising event for Will GeerTheatricum Botanicum. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees will be able to enjoy food, drink, live music and performances while strolling the gardens at the beautiful outdoor venue.

At 7:30 p.m., the main stage will open for performances by Pamela Adlon, Jim Beaver, Keith Carradine, Inara George and other surprise guests to celebrate the legacy of Woody Guthrie, the great American songwriter, folklorist and labor leader who was also a longtime Theatricum friend.

The evening will culminate with the posthumous presentation to Guthrie of the Will Geer Humanitarian Award, which will be accepted by his grandson, Damon Guthrie. “The Shelter,” a recently renovated cottage on the grounds that was once home to Guthrie and is now home to an exhibit of historical photos and other memorabilia, will remain open throughout the evening.

All proceeds benefit the artistic and educational programming at Theatricum, honoring founder Will Geer's legacy to the arts and the next generation.



The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

(1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.,Topanga CA 90290 - midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway).



General admission tickets are $150. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible.

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization serving over 28,000 people each year. Funds raised at Echoes in the Forest will help support artistic and educational programs.

Hosts and guests subject to change.

