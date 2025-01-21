AVENUE Q Comes to Wisteria Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wisteria Theater has annuonced the upcoming production of Avenue Q, a laugh-out-loud comedy that combines heartfelt storytelling with puppet antics. This Tony Award Triple Crown Winner for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book is set to run from January 24 through March 2, 2025. Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, as well as Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 PM.

Avenue Q features a talented cast including Connor Bullock as Princeton/Rod, Lexi Collins as Lucy/Kate, Cameron Parker as Trekkie/Nicky/Boy Bear, Amber France as Gary Coleman, Marcha Kia as Christmas Eve, Drew Maidment as Brian, Taylor Renee Castle as Girl Bear/Mrs. T, Armie Jane as Female Swing, Thomas Polk as Male Swing, and Carter Haugen as Gary Coleman Standby.

The creative team includes Director Brayden Hade, Music Director Nolan Monsibay, Producer Renee Wylder, and Choreographer Anasha Milton.

