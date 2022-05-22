AS ALWAYS, JIMMY STEWART Comes to Theatre West on On July 9th and 10th

As Always, Jimmy Stewart is set to play at Theatre West on Saturday, July 9th at 8pm and Sunday, July 10th at 3pm. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. The show is written by Steve Nevil and Ted Snyder, directed by Ted Snyder, and produced by Dina Morrone for Theatre West. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Group ticket rates for parties of 15 or more are $30 per person. For tickets, call the box office at (323) 851-7977 or visit http://theatrewest.org. The show runs for 85 minutes and is suggested for audiences aged 12 to adult.

It's Christmas time, 1994. Jimmy Stewart's beloved wife Gloria has recently passed away, and it's his first Christmas without her. It's two o'clock in the morning and he can't sleep. As he putters around the den in his house on Roxbury Drive, he begins to reminisce about his wonderful life on and off the screen....

In the moving stage tribute "As Always, Jimmy Stewart," hear one of Hollywood's favorite storytellers share tales of early Hollywood-his film triumphs, his biggest bombs, his youthful misadventures with lifelong pal Henry Fonda, and his amorous exploits with some of movieland's top leading ladies. Find out what it was like behind the scenes with John Wayne, Grace Kelly, Greta Garbo, Alfred Hitchcock and John Ford---and more. Learn about the man behind the movie legend----his boyhood, his family, the personal tragedy, and real-life heroism that made him not just America's favorite movie star, but one of America's favorite people.

Steve Nevil inhabits the role of Jimmy Stewart on stage. Nevil has numerous credits on stage, on screen and on television, including regular series roles on Hope and Gloria, The McLean Stevenson Show and Mama's Family. Nevil got to work with Stewart directly on commercials for Campbell's Home Cookin' Soups. Steve's other plays include the award winners Welcome to Heretofore and The Night Forlorn. His stage appearances include Falling Upward, The Time of Going Away, Bradbury x 2, Spoon River Anthology, The Night Forlorn, Our Man in Santiago (for which he recently won a Robby Award), and many more.

As Always, Jimmy Stewart has been endorsed by the Stewart family.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patton, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals.

Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri and A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber. Our season continues with WestFest (a festival of new works), a new play by one of the company's resident playwrights in September 2022, and Moose on the Loose by Dina Morrone in April 2023.

Our Storybook Theatre's Little Red Riding Hood will tour throughout the area in June and July 2022, supported by an NEA grant. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, and Lloyd E. Rigler- Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation.

This show is an Official Selection of Solopalooza 2.022, a festival of solo performances. The series is produced by Dina Morrone.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on performance dates will be observed. As of this writing, that means that audience members must wear masks and be vaccinated (and able to show a vax card or digital record).

Parking is available in a private lot across the street for $5.00 cash (no credit cards).