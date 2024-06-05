ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS Added to Walt Disney Concert Hall 2024/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ANOHNI is set to perform a special two-night event with her band The Johnsons at Walt Disney Concert Hall on September 27th and 28th. This highly anticipated performance is part of the It’s Time To Feel What’s Really Happening tour and marks ANOHNI’s first live shows in almost a decade, promising to be an unforgettable experience.

For the first time in 8 years, ANOHNI, who NPR’s All Songs Considered called “one of our generation’s greatest protest singers/songwriters” has announced an extensive North American tour. The Johnsons will be joining her for the first time since 2010 and the dates include Mexico City, NYC, LA, Chicago, Toronto and more. Fans can register now at http://www.anohni.com/tour for first access to presale tickets before anyone else beginning on Tuesday, June 11th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10am local time on Friday, June 14th.

“I am presenting a series of concerts in Mexico, the US and Canada this fall. It is my first time touring since 2016, and first time with a band in 14 years. I feel like I want to sing for people, to affirm that these times are unprecedented, and to hold and express a sense of what’s really happening,” ANOHNI explains of her decision to tour again.

Born in the UK and raised in Amsterdam and California, ANOHNI relocated to NYC in her late teens, forming her group The Johnsons in 1998 and establishing a unique path as an artist with a focus on animist and eco-feminist themes. ANOHNI's musical journey has spanned genres - from electronic experimental to avant-classical, dance, and soul. Achieving breakthrough success in 2005 with I Am a Bird Now (2005), she garnered the UK’s Mercury Award. Releases since include The Crying Light (2009), Swanlights (2010), and live albums Cut The World (2012) and TURNING (2014). In 2016, she released the sharply political electronic album HOPELESSNESS, produced by Hudson Mohawke and Daniel Lopatin, noted as one of the year’s top ten albums by the New York Times. That same year, she was nominated for an Academy Award (best song) for the environmentalist elegy ‘Manta Ray’ featured in the film Racing Extinction (dir. Louie Psihoyos, 2015). ANOHNI has collaborated with numerous pioneering musicians throughout the course of her career including Hercules & Love Affair, Bjork, Oneohtrix Point Never, Yoko Ono, Mykki Blanco, Cocorosie, Neneh Cherry, Lou Reed, Marianne Faithfull, and more.

ANOHNI's sixth studio album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross (2023), continues to examine societal structures, spirituality, and our relationships with the biosphere. The record was named Album of the Year by The New Yorker and The Toronto Star. Politiken awarded it five hearts and called it "a delicate flame ignited by the soul music of the past," while GAFFA characterized it as "an otherworldly experience."

The artist reaches for courage, resilience, and ceremony in the face of an unprecedented contemporary landscape, and emphasizes, "For me, there’s no heavenly respite; Creation is a spectral and feminine continuum, and we remain an inalienable part of Nature."

