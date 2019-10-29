ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Returns To The Chance This Holiday Season

Chance Theater is pleased to remount its popular production of the heartwarming musical adaptation of the classic novel ... Anne of Green Gables. Book by Joseph Robinette, music and lyrics by Evelyn D. Swensson, directed by Casey Long and music direction by Bill Strongin. Anne of Green Gables will preview from November 29 through December 3, regular performances will begin December 4 and continue through December 29 on the Cripe Stage at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Generations of readers have adored the best-selling novel Anne of Green Gables, and now the musical adaptation of the beloved book hits the stage at Chance Theater. The Cuthberts expect to adopt a boy, but receive, instead, a red-haired, wide-eyed orphan girl. Though clever young Anne Shirley has a penchant for getting into trouble, she works her way into the hearts of her adoptive parents as well as the residents of rural Prince Edward Island. It's a heartwarming story for the whole family.

This will be the fifth time that Chance Theater has produced Anne of Green Gables as part of its Holiday Literature

Series (which also includes Little Women - The Broadway Musical, The Secret Garden: The Musical, and Jane Austen's Emma, The Musical ), including a limited engagement at the Heritage Forum in Anaheim as part of the 100th Anniversary of the publishing of Lucy Maud Montgomery's first book in the Anne Shirley saga. Chance founding artist Casey Long has directed each production.

"Every time I approach this show, I'm surprised by how quickly I find myself taken away by the story and charmed by its characters," said Long. "There's a reason that the story of Anne Shirley coming to town of Avonlea has resonated for over a century, and my cast and crew feel a very strong obligation to staying true to the story that people fell in love with growing up, while also exploring an interesting theatrical approach that brings more focus to the story of Avonlea as a whole. I want to reassure the legions of Anne's fans that all their favorite moments will be in the show, and this cast is going to light up the stage with the true spirit of the people of Anne Shirley's Avonlea."

The production team for Anne of Green Gables includes Long, as well as associate director Miguel Cardenas, music director Kyle Short, production designer Masako Tobaru, costume designer Erika C. Miller, stage manager Bebe Herrera, and rehearsal stage manager Jordan Jones.

The cast of Anne of Green Gables includes returning cast members Marina Coffee as Marilla, William Crisp as Matthew Cuthbert, Sherry Domerego as Rachel Lynde, and James Gittelson in a variety of male roles. Joining the cast this year are returning Chance artists Emily Abeles (A Chorus Line), David Šášik (Dogfight), and Lily Bryson (James and The Giant Peach), as well as May Valenciano, Darla Jacobs, Owen Di Sciullo, Caleb Smith, Carolina J. Flores, Gracie Bates, Samantha Bussard, and music director Kyle Short (who will play various male roles as part of the theatrical storytelling) who all make their Chance debut with this production.

Call (888) 455-4212 or visit www.ChanceTheater.com for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You