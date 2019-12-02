ANDY WARHOL'S TOMATO Extended Through December 15 At Pacific Resident Theatre

"Andy Warhol's Tomato" Written by Vince Melocchi / Directed by Dana Jackson Through December 15, 2019, 2019 8pm Saturdays, 3pm Sundays Pacific Resident Theatre - 703 Venice Blvd. in Venice, CA

Vince Melocchi's newest play, "Andy Warhol's Tomato," will begin it's forth extension this Saturday, December 7th and run through December 15th. Pacific Resident Theatre's world premiere production of the play has been selling out since its opening performance in August.

It's 1946 in Pittsburgh. An 18-year-old Andy Warhol finds himself in the basement of the working class bar. Over the course of a summer, Andy gives and gets inspiration, guidance, and friendship from a surprising source. Run time 80 minutes.

Pittsburgh folklore has it that there is a working class bar which has the reputation for being the place where a teenage Andy Warhol drew on napkins in exchange for Coca-Cola. While drinking at that same bar, playwright, Vince Melocchi, began to see it in a different way... as a creative, mysterious place. He noted, "Andy allowed us to see, think, and feel about art in a completely new way. I wanted to find out who and what were his real influences. Andy Warhol 's Tomato imagines a chance encounter between Warhol and a Pittsburgh bar owner, as one of the steps on Warhol's extraordinary journey in life"

Vince Melocchi is a Los Angeles playwright whose work was first honored with the 2008 run of Lions (Ovation Award nomination - Playwriting for an Original Play). Subsequent works include Julia (L.A Weekly Award nomination - Playwriting), Nice Things, Welcome To Santa, Saints, Making Moves and Figures. Lions and Julia made their world premiere at Pacific Resident Theatre (both directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos). Vince's work has been produced and/or developed at Rogue Machine Theatre, Greenway Court Theatre, The Blank Theatre Company, Williamstown Summer Theatre Festival, The Road Theatre in North Hollywood, Virginia Tech University, Penn State University, Last Frontier Theatre Conference and 59E59 Theatres in New York.

Dana Jackson (Director) is a member of the Lincoln Center Theater Director's Lab. At PRT she helmed The Eccentricities of a Nightingale by Tennessee Williams (LA Times Critic's Choice, LADCC Award - Best Lead Performance, 5 Sage Awards, multiple Broadway World Nominations), Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard (LA Weekly "Ten Best Plays of 2014," LADCC nomination, Best Supporting Actor) and co-directed the critically acclaimed production of Arthur Miller's A View From The Bridge (LA Times Critic's Choice, LADCC nomination, Best Revival of a Classic Play), Nora, Ingmar Bergman's Stage Adaptation based on Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House (Backstage Critic's Pick, LA Weekly Go, Backstage 10 Standout Theater Performances), Barrie: Back To Back An Evening of Two One Act Plays by J.M. Barrie (LA Times Critic's Choice), and was associate director on Ernest Vajda's Fata Morgana and The Browning Version by Terence Rattigan.

Keith Stevenson stars as Bones. He has appeared in Smart Love, Rhinoceros, My Girlfriend is Alien by Keith DeFacto, Lions (at PRT), Julia (PRT, 59e59 in NYC), King Dick (Gangbusters Theatre), The Steward of Christendom (Pittsburgh Public). Keith is the author of The Fried Meat Trilogy, performed at Pacific Resident Theatre (2012-2015), Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Rd. (2012 Ovation nomination for "Playwriting for an Original Play") which played at Trafalgar Studios in London's West End in 2017 with Mr. Stevenson performing.

Derek Chariton stars as Andy Warhol. He recently starred in Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize winning play, Sweat, at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Selected acting credits include The Eccentricities of a Nightingale, Beauty Queen of Leenane, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. TV credits include American Horror Story, SWAT, 9-1-1, Medal of Honor, CSI: Los Angeles, & Stargate.

"Andy Warhol's Tomato" continues at 8pm Saturdays, and 3pm Sundays December 7 - 15, 2019. Pacific Resident Theatre is located at 703 Venice Blvd., in Venice, CA 90291. Tickets are $25 - $34 and can be purchased online at http://www.pacificresidenttheatre.com or by calling (310) 822-8392.





