AN ACTOR'S CAROL Comes to the Broadwater LA

An Actor’s Carol: One Clown’s Dickensian Marathon Toward Redemption is adapted by David Weber, Tim Blewitt and Zach Hilburn, originally directed by Tim Blewitt. Performances run November 28-29 at the Broadwater LA.

An Actor’s Carol is a unique and transformative adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol, performed by David Weber. The one-man show adapted for the stage by David Weber, Tim Blewitt, and Zach Hilbun, pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling by incorporating elements of vaudeville, clown, and mime. The kinetic performance, punctuated by moments of clarity and hilarity from our Clown’s backstory, promotes an athletic-paced experience that offers a fresh twist on the timeless and redemptive tale.

“I believe a good clown reveals something very honest about themselves, and this show is about the power of that honesty. It is also about redemption, restoration of the spirit, and the healing power of amends.” Weber says.

The show begins at 8:30 with an immersive acoustic performance by Los Angeles upbeat blues act, The Band Joey playing original and traditional Christmas songs. Admission is Pay What You Can with a suggested donation of $10. Pay at the door, or go to www.promontoryp.com

David Weber received his MFA in Acting and Theatre Pedagogy from Cal State Long Beach. An acting career that spans three decades with work in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta includes an extended stint with Atlanta Shakespeare Company, and a citation as one of the Top Ten Actors in Atlanta from Bert Osborne with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is currently an Assistant Professor of Performance at Oklahoma State University.

Original director and co-adapter Tim Blewitt received an MFA in Physical Theatre from École Internationale de Théâtre LASSAAD. His career spans over 100 credits on stage, screen, and television. Tim and David Are proud Alumni of UIC School of Theatre and Music.

The Band Joey, Joey Ruggiero and David Are both Alumni of California State University Long Beach. While in graduate school, David had the opportunity to create some projects with Joey when he was an undergraduate.

This engagement at the Broadwater LA marks the show’s return to Los Angeles, and is part of a national tour that includes dates in Oklahoma and Chicago. An Actor’s Carol provides a different way to get your annual Dickens Christmas fix this holiday season, and with its affordable ticket, its aim is to be accessible to all.