A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE Comes to Laguna Playhouse Next Month

Performances run October 30 - November 17.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE by Arthur Miller and directed by David Ellenstein (Holmes & Watson, A Shayna Maidel, The Angel Next Door).  A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE will begin previews on Wednesday, October 30 (with a press opening on Sunday, November 3 at 5:30pm) and will run through Sunday, November 17 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

This stunning Tony Award-winning drama from one of America’s greatest playwrights,  A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE delves into the complexities of family, love, and justice. Set in a tight-knit Italian-American community in 1950s Brooklyn, the play explores the lives of its characters with raw emotion and powerful storytelling. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, the audience is drawn into a world where loyalties are tested, and the consequences of one’s actions have far-reaching implications. With compelling characters and intense relationships, this timeless drama keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.         




