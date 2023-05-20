A Noise Within to Support Striking Writers & Others Affected With Free Tickets To THE BOOK OF WILL

Theater company A Noise Within is offering complimentary tickets for its current production, The Book of Will by Lauren Gunderson, to striking writers as well as to members of the entertainment industry adversely affected by the strike.



Gunderson's play is about the 400-year old quest to preserve the oeuvre and protect the intellectual property of one of the greatest writers of all time - William Shakespeare.



A smart and funny historical comedy-drama, The Book of Will is set three years after the Bard's death as former friends and fellow actors John Heminges and Henry Condell contend with egotistical actors, bootleg knockoffs and a ticking clock to get the First Folio published, thereby ensuring that Shakespeare's plays are not lost for all time.



Free tickets are subject to availability, with a limit of one pair for anyone who is out of work or had their hours cut due to the strike. Requests must be made via phone or in-person at the box office.



Performances of The Book of Will continue through June 4 on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. A Noise Within is located at 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107.



To request tickets, call (626) 356-3100. For more information about The Book of Will and A Noise Within, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz

