A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER Returns To Los Angeles Ahead of National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Night in November by Marie Jones comes to The Pico Playhouse (10508 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064) on September 5th & 6th @ 8pm and September 7th & 8th @ 7.30pm.

Featuring Alan Smyth and directed by Tim Redmond, with Assistant Director Caroline Morahan.

"The sectarian prejudices of 1994 Northern Ireland are challenged in an arena even more impassioned than politics: football. This brilliant and piercingly funny one-man play demonstrates how tolerance is possible even in the face of our most entrenched rivalries.... Set amid one of the most contentious and darkest times in Northern Ireland's 'Troubles," A Night in November" follows Kenneth McCallister, a bored Protestant dole clerk as he reluctantly attends a soccer match between Northern Ireland and The Republic ofIreland. There, he's awoken to the biases, racism and bigotry in his own community (and, indeed, in himself), and sets out on a voyage of discovery ,forgiveness, and redemption....Alan Smyth gives an electrifying performance of this compelling, comic, and profoundly hopeful story from Irish playwright Marie Jones"

Running time 1hr 40 minutes, no intermission. TICKETS for 'A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL