A Little New Music SPOTLIGHT SERIES Presents Anna K. Jacobs

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will "spotlight" the music of composer/lyricist Anna K. Jacobs on February 16th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett, and produced by amy francis schott.

Jacobs, who has been a featured writer in two ALNM concerts, will look back at our archives as well as presenting a new work for our viewers. Join the conversation live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Anna K. Jacobs is a Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer, lyricist, and book writer. Her stage works include POP! (Yale Rep, Pittsburgh City Theatre, Studio Theatre; book/lyrics by Maggie-Kate Coleman), TEETH (NAMT, O'Neill; co-book/lyrics by Michael R. Jackson), ANYTOWN (George Street Playhouse; book by Jim Jack), HARMONY, KANSAS (Diversionary Theatre; book/lyrics by Bill Nelson), ECHO (Musical Theatre Factory), and STELLA AND THE MOON MAN (Sydney Theatre Company/Theatre of Image; play by Richard Tulloch, co-composed by Adrian Kelly). She also wrote music and lyrics for the movie musical, KAYA: TASTE OF PARADISE (NY Film Academy), and contributed music and lyrics to the multi-composer song cycle, LETTERS TO THE PRESIDENT (Berkshire Theatre Group).

Currently, Anna is writing the screenplay for THE REAL GEMMA JORDAN, a movie musical commissioned by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. With playwright Anna Ziegler, she is writing music and lyrics for a stage musical commissioned by Barbara Whitman Productions and Grove Entertainment about the life and disappearance of child prodigy author, Barbara Newhall Follett. Anna is the recipient of a 2018 Eric Salzman Award for New Music Theater Composition and the 2016 Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award. She holds an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from NYU-Tisch, and is a former Sundance Fellow and Dramatists Guild Fellow. www.annakjacobs.com

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene.

For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org.