A GOOFY MOVIE to Play The El Capitan Theatre in September

Disney's “A Goofy Movie” tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including a special Powerline Ice Cream Party event before select screenings. Before each screening, see the Disney classic short “How to Swim,” as well as an appearance by Max and Goofy live on stage!



Guests are invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make their own GhirardelliTM Magical Sundaes with an appearance by Max and Goofy. Tickets are limited to select shows. Advance reservations required by calling 1-800 DISNEY6 (347-6396).



A fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 1. Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Goofy and Max Orb Sipper, Power Lime Candy, beverage and event credential.



Daily showtimes for “A Goofy Movie” September 1 through September 7 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for all ages.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



About Disney's “A Goofy Movie”:

"A Goofy Movie" is a classic blend of irresistible characters, unforgettable music, and an endearing modern-day story about how the lovable Goof bonds with his teenage son Max on a hilarious cross-country road trip. En route to the ol' fishing hole, they find themselves up to their floppy ears in misadventure!



About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.