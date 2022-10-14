Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Three couples, each intent on getting divorced, find themselves sharing the same meeting room waiting for the same divorce mediator.

Oct. 14, 2022  

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE Now Running in Hollywood

Thanks to great reviews and robust ticket sales, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce is returning, moving to Hollywood after a successful run in the Valley.

Three couples, each intent on getting divorced, find themselves sharing the same meeting room waiting for the same divorce mediator. Once, each of these couples were in love. What happened to bring each of them to this point? While they're waiting, Brian and Carol, Doug and Angie, and Ken and Tanya share their stories of love that went wrong. Their tales are by turns hilarious and heartbreaking.

What will happen when the mediator finally arrives?

Jeff Gould is the playwright. He has specialized in comedies about sex and marriage. His previous plays include Troubled Waters, It's Just Sex, Is There Sex After Marriage?, and The Marriage Zone. It's Just Sex became something of a phenomenon, running several years in Los Angeles, with productions off-Broadway and five different countries. The Marriage Zone ran for 9 months in L.A. and won the Valley Theatre Award, as did It's Just Sex. Jeff is a professional poker player and frequently writes for Card Player magazine.

Marc Antonio Pritchett is the director. His recent directing credits include The Mousetrap (Theatre Palisades), Star Bomb,, The Curse of The Gaines (Sacred Fools Theatre Company), Sleepover, Youniverse (Theatre of NOTE), and Double Sat (Fierce Backbone). He is an Artistic Director at Sacred Fools Theatre Company. He is also an actor, fight coordinator and session singer. He trained at the University of Georgia Schools of Drama and Music.

The cast of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce includes Ian Nemser, Laura Walker, Anthony Backman, Bri Ana Wagner, Corbin Timbrook and Marie Pettit.

This play was developed by SkyPilot Theatre Company.

Performance Details:

Jeff Gould's plays have always been filled with laughter and heart. His newest comedy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce, is no exception.

WHAT: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce. The critically-acclaimed hit comedy.

WHO: Written by Jeff Gould. Directed by Marc Antonio Pritchett. Presented by SkyPilot Theater Company.

WHERE: The theatre at 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038. (Theatre undergoing name change.)

WHEN: Now playing through November 20, 2022. Performances Sunday at 3:00 p.m., Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Dark on November 6.

ADMISSION: $40.

