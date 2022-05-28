A Capella Performers Naturally 7 to Come to Caltech

CaltechLive! presents Naturally 7 on Friday, June 24, at 8 p.m. PDT, outdoors on Beckman Mall, the grassy area in front of Beckman Auditorium on the Caltech campus, as part of the 2022 performance series.



The Boston Globe has said about Naturally 7, "To call them an a cappella group would be a gross understatement." Naturally 7 is more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers. The members transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Naturally 7 coined the phrase "vocal play" to describe what they do.



This performance marks just the second live performance on the Caltech campus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Tickets are $30 general admission, with a family incentive that includes $10 tickets for youths with the purchase of a $30 adult admission. Tickets can be purchased online events.caltech.edu or by calling the Caltech Ticket Office at (626) 395-4652 Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT.



In describing the legacy of the group that he founded, Roger Thomas says, "To me, we're a band that has thrived on the cutting edge of vocal group genre. Our aim has always been to leap far beyond what any audience would ever expect from seven voices. But as high as 'entertainment' is on our list, we still feel that our biggest offering is music that uplifts and changes lives. With these two ingredients, we have made it our goal to bring back the forgotten golden age of vocal groups. We just want to continue carrying the banner of musical excellence for generations to come."



Michael Alexander, Caltech's director of public programming says, "I couldn't be more thrilled about celebrating Caltech's return to in-person programming and serving our broad audience than with our upcoming presentation of Naturally 7. The first time we presented them, people were coming to me at intermission and asking when we will be bringing them back."



"This will be a party, and parties include dancing," Alexander says, "so I am looking forward to seeing families up on their feet for a very good time. And I challenge the children in our audience to identify all the instruments coming out of the voices of these seven incredible artists."



The sonic mastery by Naturally 7 was on full display in a series of unforgettable performances on The World's Best TV show, which premiered on CBS immediately following Super Bowl LIII. Hosted by comedian and Carpool Karaoke collaborator James Corden, Naturally 7 reigned supreme as the world's "Best Group," and cemented its singular status among the planet's musical elite.



Their more than 20-year career includes three world tours-nearly 500 shows-performing with the likes of the incomparable Michael Bublé, a shared billing with global phenomenon Coldplay, which included a sold-out show at the Barclays Center in New York City and owned the spotlight in a pair of national Cheerios commercials.



In addition to Bublé, Naturally 7 has shared the stage with Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, Sarah Connor, Lionel Richie, Ludacris, The Roots, and more. Counted among their

world-famous fans are former President Barack Obama, Will.I.Am., Ellen DeGeneres, Craig Ferguson, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jay Leno, Alan Titchmarsh, Mo'Nique, Jools Holland, and Arsenio Hall, along with countless others.



Caltech COVID-19 outdoor event policy



Caltech requires that all guests show proof of full vaccination and booster, along with a government-issued ID before accessing Beckman Mall. Children under 5, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, will be able to access Beckman Mall with an adult having shown proof of vaccination. Mask usage is at the discretion of each guest.



Consistent with the Institute's vaccination policy for all students and employees, all attendees at events on campus must be able to provide proof of their fully vaccinated and boosted status, if they are eligible for a booster dose or more than 30 days post becoming eligible; or have proof of a negative viral test result from within 72 hours prior to the event. Acceptable viral tests include a PCR test or a proctored antigen test.



Please note that these health and safety measures are subject to change, at Caltech's discretion and based on evolving health and safety guidance and conditions. We will continue to work closely with Pasadena, L.A. County, and state of California officials to support the health and well-being of all members of the Caltech community and guests.

More about Naturally 7



From simple beginnings, two brothers and five friends have become a vocal phenomenon that has toured the world, blown audiences out of their seats, and completely redefined what is possible with something as basic as the human voice. Perhaps that's what Roger Thomas envisioned in 1999 when he recruited his brother to become the drummer for his vocal band.

At that time, the group was called Last Appeal and was building a strong local following around New York City. That year would end with the group being crowned the winner of the prestigious National Harmony Sweepstakes a cappella competition, and recording their first album, titled Non Fiction. In less than two years, the group would be touring full time around the country, doing more than 150 shows per year on the college and university circuit.



Riding the wave of newfound popularity, Naturally 7, as the group was now known, was signed to their first major-label deal with Sony Music Transglobal in 2002. For a group that was founded in the United States, they quickly found increasing success on the international stage. The following year saw another set of firsts for the group, as they would notch their first of many international Number 1 records, Top 40 records, and sold out tours. Over the next few years, they would become fan favorites in multiple countries, and staples on the music charts.



By 2006, when Naturally 7 signed a new deal with EMI Music, they were prepared to drop their third studio album Ready II Fly" and notch another International number one song, topping the charts in South Africa and France with their original cover of Phil Collins's classic "In The Air Tonight." Naturally 7 would also break new ground in the digital arena, as a spontaneous performance in a Paris subway would go on to become one of the first viral videos on a fledgling YouTube platform, amassing more than a then-unheard-of 1 million views in less than two days and appearing on other platforms as well.



The following year would see the members embark on the first of what would eventually become four world tours with superstar Michael Bublé. Since then, they've gone on to sell out nearly 500 shows in arenas and stadiums worldwide, while recording several duets with Bublé on both their albums and his. More acclaim and popularity would come in 2008, as the release of their single and video for "Wall of Sound," from the album of the same name, landed them on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show, and The View on back-to-back days.



A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with musical icon Quincy Jones for his 75th birthday celebration led to the subsequent recording of the title track for Jones's next album, Soul Bossa Nostra, and a TV performance with Jones and Ludacris on The View in 2011. Always aiming higher, Naturally 7 would sign a new deal with Universal/Hidden Beach the following year and own the spotlight in two national Cheerios commercials. By 2014, they were featured as special guests of iconic rock band Coldplay for three shows, with the final one at the Barclays Center in New York City. Naturally 7 was now an absolute force to be reckoned with.



In 2017, the group signed its current deal with BMG and added to the prestigious list of legendary venues at which it has performed-including Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, and Lincoln Center-with a headlining performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. Naturally 7 has been featured on some of the biggest shows in the world, such as the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, the Indianapolis 500 in 2016, the FIFA Awards in 2017, and numerous other television appearances, commercials, and promotional events. Perhaps most importantly, these past 20 years have afforded Naturally 7 numerous opportunities to lend their talents in support of causes for children with World Vision, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, STOMP Out Bullying, and many other worthy initiatives.



Through the years, the band continues to wow crowds around the world with their amazing stage show and astonishing vocal theatrics, leaving audiences both speechless and eager to mimic their favorite moment of the one-of-a-kind experience. For the members of Naturally 7-"Ricky" Lee, Ricardo Cort, Rod Eldridge, N'namdi Bryant, Sean Simmonds, Dwight Stewart, Roger Thomas, and Warren Thomas-it's a privilege to do what they love and bring so much joy to the hearts of their fans each and every night. Naturally 7 still tours and performs more than 150 shows a year.



With the release of their latest project, 20/20, Naturally 7 comes full circle, adding a fresh spin on 20 fan favorites, hand selected by fans the world over. This, their 11th studio album, celebrates their 20th anniversary in the music industry, giving music lovers all that they could hope for and then some. It's exactly what you would expect. When something is pure magic, it's destined to withstand the test of time.



About Caltech Public Programming



For more than 50 years, Caltech Public Programming has welcomed world-class artists, renowned scientists, and esteemed speakers to campus, striving to make the arts and sciences accessible, entertaining, and inspiring through a variety of lectures, events, and performances.



Caltech Public Programming offers a slate of robust online programs and live events that are as varied as the communities it serves. Its flagship performing arts program, CaltechLive!, has presented renowned international and local artists, serving as an important Southern California cultural center since 1964.