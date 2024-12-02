A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open At The Long Beach Shakespeare Company This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come experience the classic, A Christmas Carol at the Helen Borgers theater home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company and KBRD Long Beach.

It's a tale about mean, selfish, bitter old man with no friends and one Christmas Eve, three ghosts take him on a frightening journey visiting his past, present and future. Will Scrooge learn the error of his ways and learn to love and appreciate Christmas and all the people in his life? You don't want to miss this annual retelling of this classic Charles Dickens radio show this year directed by Joe Montanari and produced by Holly Leveque.

We are the only theater that puts up the radio show of a Christmas Carol. Why not have our audiences enjoy the sound effects of live foley PLUS full Dickens costumes and the sounds and songs of the most wonderful time of the year!

Performances are on December 7th 8 PM, December 8th 2 PM, December 12th 8 PM, December 13th 8PM, December 14th 8 PM and December 15th 2 PM. At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls. General admission $15

