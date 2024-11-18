A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE ONE-MAN PLAY to be Presented at Who Goes There This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A holiday tradition returns to Los Angeles with Charles Dickens' Dickens's A Christmas Carol: The One-Man Play. Adapted and performed by Gus Krieger and directed and designed by Drina Durazo, this unique one-man production has become a beloved holiday favorite since its debut in 2018. For its sixth year, the performance will be presented live at Who Goes There in Sherman Oaks, bringing Dickens' classic tale to life in a way you've never seen before.

In this captivating interpretation of A Christmas Carol, Gus Krieger performs all the beloved characters-from the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to the jovial Ghost of Christmas Present-using nothing more than his acting prowess, a minimal set, and Dickens' timeless words. Krieger's dynamic performance, which has drawn rave reviews, shifts effortlessly between characters and emotions, creating an immersive and emotional journey for the audience.

Drina Durazo, the creative mind behind the direction and design, utilizes her expertise in theatrical design to craft an experience that draws the audience in, allowing the power of the words to take center stage. Her innovative approach to the design and direction is a key element in bringing the story's deep emotional resonance to life.

Together, Drina and Gus Krieger-the husband and wife team behind A Legion of Goblins-have made this production a cherished annual tradition. Their unique collaboration blends Gus's storytelling expertise and Drina's multifaceted artistry to create a production that is both intimate and captivating. Their shared vision for this one-person show has made it a standout in the world of holiday theater.

"Gus Krieger is a master of flitting from character to character and light to darkness... a brilliant and very thoughtful production."

-Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros, NoHo Arts District

Don't miss this chance to experience the magic of the season in a truly unique way. The performance will take place on the following dates at Who Goes There, located at 13737 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423:

December 13 & 14 at 8:00 PM

December 15 at 7:00 PM

This production has garnered rave reviews for its emotional depth, humor, and the powerful connection it creates with its audience. Whether it's your first or hundredth time experiencing the magic of A Christmas Carol, this one-man play promises to leave you with a renewed sense of the holiday spirit.

