A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Placer Community Theatre This Month

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Placer Community Theater has announced its upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol; Or, The Miser’s Warning!”, a heartwarming theatrical adaptation by C.Z. Barnett of Charles Dickens’ beloved novella, directed by Martin Lehman. This rendition will be performed at the General Gomez Arts Center, 808 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA, beginning on December 11 through December 21.

First staged shortly after the novella’s original publication in 1843, Barnett’s adaptation brings Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey to life in vivid and emotional detail. The miserly and isolated Scrooge is visited by the three spirits of Christmas — Past, Present, and Future — and through their haunting guidance he learns the joy of generosity, the warmth of human connection, and ultimately, the true spirit of Christmas.

“In a world that moves too fast and values material success over compassion, this story reminds us of the power of kindness and the importance of community” says Lehman. “For this production, I wanted to honor the spirit of Dickens’ original work while infusing it with fresh energy and modern sensibilities. Our talented cast, featuring magnificent puppets, will surely impress audiences of all ages, bringing this transformative tale, full of hope, redemption, and kindness, to life.”